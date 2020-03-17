Sports Minister takes #SafeHandsChallenge, challenges these celebrities

Indian Youth and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju accepted the #SafeHandsChallenge in an attempt to create awareness about personal hygiene. Because of the Coronavirus situation, people are being urged to wash their hands an extra 10 seconds and keep their personal hygiene in check.

The World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted out “There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19 including washing with soap and water or alcohol-based rub. WHO is launching the #SafeHandsChallenge to fight #Coronavirus. Join the challenge and share your handwashing video”

PV Sindhu and Hima Das took on this challenge and tagged sports minister Kiren Rijiju to share a video of him washing hands. He then tagged Smriti Irani, Manika Batra and Adnan Sami to take on the challenge.

Other sports personalities who are taking the #SafeHandsChallenge is Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker who is also a goodwill ambassador for the WHO.

We thank @Alissonbecker, our Goodwill Ambassador, for taking part in the #SafeHands challenge and supporting the global #COVID19 response. Together, for a safer world. #coronavirushttps://t.co/v1Tft6JyqP — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 14, 2020

Here’s how you can do the #SafeHandsChallenge

Keep a bottle of sanitizer with you at all times.

Wash your hands with antibacterial soap for 30 seconds ensuring you wash between your fingers and fingernails.

Avoid touching your face

Avoid touching anything in public areas

Avoid handshakes and any physical contact

During this time of global pandemic sports events all around the globe have come to a stand-still. Prominent names are being tested positive for the COVID-19 virus which is why government bodies are cancelling events.

The ISL final was played behind closed doors and unfortunately, people couldn’t get to witness ATK claim their historic 3rd title. The Indian Premier League was set to begin March end has now been postponed to April end.

Now there are doubts over the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese Prime Minister insisted the preparations take place as per schedule. This move is being backed by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju who has urged athletes in the country to continue their training sessions.