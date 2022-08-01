Sports India Expo 2022- A 3 day sports exhibition to start in Greater Noida

- Advertisement -

A three-day Sports India Expo 2022, going to kickstart on August 4 at India Expo Center, Greater Noida. It is supported by the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC), Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of MSME, GOI.

Important details of the Sports India expo 2022, were shared with the media by the Indian Exhibition Services and Sports India Foundation in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI)

This kind of event will help in raising the standard of the sport in the country. These events need to be organized so that players from all the sections of the sports industry can get maximum help in the evolution of sports.

In the program, Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government, Girish Yadav, and cricketer Madan Lal, Minister of State for Energy Dr. Somendra Singh Tomar, will also be present.

PEFI national secretary Dr. Piyush Jain said-

“Sports India Conference will be organized in association with PEFI on August 4, in which expert players, coaches, and physical teachers will be encouraged to improve their performance in international sports competitions. This event will play an important role in the development of sports and physical education,”

