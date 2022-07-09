In which sports India has won the highest medals in CWG – Detailed Case Study

- Advertisement -

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games will begin on July 28 and conclude on August 8, 2022. A total of 215 athletes will represent India in this 11-day global event, which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England. In this blog, we will know complete details of the commonwealth games India medals list and a lot more.

India at CWG

Who won the 1st medal for India in CWG?

Wrestler Rashid Anwar clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event and became the first Indian to win a medal at the second edition of the Commonwealth Games in 1934.

Total no. of medals won by India in CWG so far?

India has won a total of 503 medals since its debut in 1934. Overall, 181 gold, 173 silver, and 149 bronze were claimed by Indian athletes in this quadrennial event. The 2010 edition of the Commonwealth Games was India’s most successful appearance and secured the second spot in the overall medals tally for the first time.

Commonwealth games India medals – India’s Medal Talley In Each Edition

Edition Gold Silver Bronze Total medals Position London 1934 0 0 1 1 12th Sydney 1938 0 0 0 0 – Vancouver 1954 0 0 0 0 – Cardiff 1958 2 1 0 3 8th Kingston 1966 3 4 3 10 6th Edinburgh 1970 5 3 4 12 6th Christchurch 1974 4 8 3 15 6th Edmonton 1978 5 4 6 15 6th Brisbane 1982 5 8 3 16 6th Auckland 1990 13 8 11 32 5th Victoria 1994 6 11 7 24 6th Kuala Lumpur 1998 7 10 8 25 7th Manchester 2002 30 22 17 69 4th Melbourne 2006 22 17 11 50 4th New Delhi 2010 38 27 36 101 2nd Glasgow 2014 15 30 19 64 5th Gold Coast 2018 26 20 20 66 3rd TOTAL 181 173 149 503 –

The CWG sports consisting all the sports officially recognized and approved by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). At Birmingham, the multi-sport event will consist of 286 sessions of elite sports. India will take part in athletics, women’s cricket, badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and swimming at CWG 2022. India has a rich history in CWG and has secured numerous medals since 1934.

India at Commonwealth Games: Medals won by India in each sport

Sport Gold Siver Bronze Total medals Shooting 63 44 28 135 Weightlifting 43 48 34 125 Wrestling 43 37 22 102 Boxing 8 12 17 37 Badminton 7 7 11 25 Table tennis 6 4 10 20 Athletics 5 10 13 28 Archery 3 1 4 8 Hockey 1 3 0 4 Squash 1 2 0 3 Lawn Tennis 1 1 2 4 Judo 0 3 5 8 Gymnastics 0 1 2 3 Swimming 0 0 1 1

Shooting

Indian shooters collected a bagful of medals in the CWG and is one of India’s most successful sports in the event with a total of 135 medals including 63 gold till now. Renowned pistol shooter Jaspal Rana has bagged a total of 15 medals, including 9 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze in his CWGs career. He is the most successful athlete from India who has claimed a total of 15 medals in multiple events of shooting in 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifting

The second most successful sport from India at the Commonwealth Games is Weightlifting. India has won astonishing 125 medals, including 43 gold, 48 silver, and 34 bronze in the history of CWGs. Sathish Sivalingam, Raghavan Chandrasekaran, Ponnuswamy Rangaswamy, Satheesha Rai, Mirabai Chanu, etc made India proud at CWGs in weightlifting.

Wrestling

Wrestling is the sport where India secured its first medal in the Commonwealth Games. Wrestler Rashid Anwar clinched India’s first-ever medal in CWG. He bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event in 1934 CWG. So far Indian contingent bagged 102 medals including 43 gold in wrestling.

Boxing

Shivaji Bhonsle was the first Indian to claim a boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970, Edinberg. Till now, India has won 37 medals in boxing including 8 gold at the Commonwealth Games. The historic moment when Mary Kom became the first Indian women’s boxer to clinch gold in boxing at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG.

Badminton

India’s Commonwealth Games medal tally in badminton stands at 25 medals including 7 gold, 7 silver, and 11 bronze medals. The famous Prakash Padukone delivered an outstanding performance and bagged India’s first badminton gold medal at CWG, 1978. Many Indian shuttlers have showcased their talents at commonwealth games. Saina Nehwal is the first Indian woman to win gold in the badminton women’s singles title at the 2010 edition of CWG in New Delhi.

Table Tennis

India has won 20 medals including 6 gold medals in Table Tennis at the Commonwealth Games. This sport was added to CWG in the year 2002, India won three bronze medals in the edition. In 2006, Melbourne Sharath Kamal became the first Indian to clinch first gold in Table Tennis at CWG. Manika Batra is the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the women’s singles event at the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games. She bagged stunning four medals in that edition.

Athletics

India has bagged a total of 28 medals including 5 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze in the Commonwealth Games so far. The Flying Sikh of India, Milkha Singh became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the men’s 440-yard event at Cardiff in 1958. India is placed 15th in the all-time Athletics medal tally at the Commonwealth Games.

Archery

Archery has only featured twice in the history of the Commonwealth Games. The event took place in 1982 and 2010. India is the second-best nation in Archery at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 8 medals, including 3 gold, one silver, and 4 bronze. Three gold were captured by Rahul Banerjee, Deepika Kumari in an individual event and the women’s recurve team along with Bombayla Devi Laishram.

Hockey

The sport Hockey was introduced in the year 1998 in the Commonwealth Games. India has managed to secure four medals so far, one gold, and three silver. The Indian women’s Hockey team made history when they clinched gold for India for the first time in CWG. Their memorable win led to an iconic film “Chak de India”. Indian women defeated the England national team under the captaincy of Suraj Lata Devi.

Squash

Squash is one of the core sports of the Commonwealth Games which made its debut in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. India has won 3 medals including one gold and two silver medals so far. India’s first-ever gold in squash at Commonwealth Games was done by the pair of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna won the squash women’s doubles gold medal at the 2014 CWG. Tennis

Tennis made its first and only appearance as an optional sport to date at the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games. India secured a total of 4 medals in Tennis including one gold, one silver, and two bronze at Commonwealth Games. Somdev Devvarman won the first tennis gold for India in the men’s singles event at New Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Judo

Judo was featured for the first time in the 1990 Aukland Commonwealth Games. So far India has won 8 medals with five bronze and 3 silver medals in judo at the Commonwealth Games. Indian judoka Akram Shah created history when he won the first judo silver medal in the 60 Kg weight category at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.

Gymnastics

India’s gymnastics medal tally in Commonwealth Games stands at 3 medals, with one silver and two bronze. Canada is the most successful country in Gymnastics with a total of 143 medals. Indian gymnast Ashish Kumar won two medals for India. He won silver in the vault and bronze in the floor exercise at the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games. Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian female to clinch a medal for India in Gymnastics at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She bagged a bronze medal in the vault event.

Swimming

Swimming sport debuted in the first Commonwealth Games held in 1930 at Hamilton. India as of now has achieved only one medal i.e. bronze in swimming in the history of the Commonwealth Games. Para swimmer, Prasanta Karmakar’s bronze medal is India’s only solitary medal in swimming secured at the Delhi 2010 commonwealth games.

