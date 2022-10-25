Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterSports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan | #ViratKohli...

Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan | #ViratKohli #IndvsPak – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli‘s sensational unbeaten 82-run knock in India vs Pakistan where Men in Blue emerged victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener on Sunday. Kohli played one of his best innings and his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped India to achieve a memorable victory.

Kohli loves playing against Pakistan and some of his best performances in the white-ball format have come against Pakistan.

As soon as India won against Pakistan, there was no control over the emotions of the fans all around the world. Even former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan went crazy over India’s remarkable victory.

-- Advertisement --

Other Indian sportspersons also shared their happiness and praised Virat Kohli on Twitter and different media platforms. Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

bat grip- KreedOnRead More | Types of Cricket Bat & Ball Grips | Know The Best Techniques For Bat & Ball Grips

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTennis: Karman Kaur Thandi becomes India No 1 | Wins $60,000 ITF Event

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
swimming glasses- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Swimming Glasses | Protect Your Eyes & Improve...

Sports 2.0
ind vs sa 3rd t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match |...

Cricket Predictions
best all rounder in the world KreedOn

Top 10 Best All Rounder In The World Of Cricket

Cricket
Virat Kohli & Babar Azam practicing alongside in net session- KreedOn

Virat Kohli & Babar Azam practicing alongside in net session |...

KreedOn Banter