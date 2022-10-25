Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan | #ViratKohli #IndvsPak – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli‘s sensational unbeaten 82-run knock in India vs Pakistan where Men in Blue emerged victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener on Sunday. Kohli played one of his best innings and his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped India to achieve a memorable victory.

Kohli loves playing against Pakistan and some of his best performances in the white-ball format have come against Pakistan.

As soon as India won against Pakistan, there was no control over the emotions of the fans all around the world. Even former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan went crazy over India’s remarkable victory.

Other Indian sportspersons also shared their happiness and praised Virat Kohli on Twitter and different media platforms. Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets.

Patake to Kal hi is bande ne fod diye the,Diwali aaj Mubarak ho Sabhi ko. Lots of love to all. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/LFRyyxoNJh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2022

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮

Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022 -- Advertisement --

Kept his cool @ashwinravi99 leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!’ #indiavspak is always more than a game ‘ it’s an emotion !!! 🇮🇳 greatness personified @imVkohli 👏 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022

They call him King Kohli for a reason. 👑

What a win, Team India! 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/qWVgLKLROp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 23, 2022

From Mohali to Melbourne and everything in between, we recount five of the best knocks Virat Kohli has produced at the #T20WorldCup 🔥https://t.co/Llknr31UrL — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 25, 2022

Poore desh ke liye bhai @imVkohli ne akele hi pathaake phod diye hai. Happy Diwali, India 🇮🇳 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 23, 2022

