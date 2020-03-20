Sports fraternity bats for precautions against Coronavirus

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, countries are urging citizens to remain indoors and avoid social contact so as to contain the spread of the virus. On Thursday night, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide Janata Curfew or a self-imposed curfew as well.

And the country’s sports fraternity instantly backed the move and voiced their opinion on Twitter.

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020

Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/81ZhyOFZng — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020

Safety first everyone! Let's take all the precautions necessary to fight #CoronaVirus. Stay indoors, wash your hands, be proactive and remain calm. Also, respect to all the professionals out there who are doing the best they can to protect us 🙏 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 20, 2020

You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities. Don't panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together! — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 20, 2020

These are testing times for all and I salute the work being done by our doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country. I urge everyone as responsible citizens to follow the measures put in place by the government. Be safe and alert. #IndiaFightsCorona — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 19, 2020

The Prime Minister has requested everyone to remain indoors from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, 22nd March 2020. He also announced that all people must, at 5 pm, come out on their balconies and show their support by clapping in honour of those fighting towards the containment of the disease.

How to remain fit during a pandemic

Sports all around the world has taken a huge hit as matches, tournaments have been cancelled and the future is uncertain. In a time when there is panic, uncertainty, fear, sports personalities are participating in and urging their fans to partake in various challenges on social media to keep everyone in positive spirits. Shikhar Dhawan found a unique way to keep up with his exercises while in isolation.

Here’s a video of Paul Pogba keeping fit amid nationwide lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Footballers have also found a unique way to merge the sport with the current toilet paper scenario. People in western countries are losing their minds and have been stocking up on toilet paper rolls, causing shortages across stores.

In this challenge, footballers are nominating each other to do keep ups with a toilet paper roll.

Mastour absolutely killed the toilet paper challenge 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6wBGlYfTVW — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 19, 2020

You thought Robert Firmino was the no-look king… 🙈@olitorres10 with the best toilet-paper-challenge yet. #retodelpapel pic.twitter.com/0eXzDgeyWg — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 16, 2020

How creatively can you stay fit while being indoors? Share a video on Instagram/Facebook and tag us to get featured on our page!

As India moves into the crucial period of containment of the virus, please stay indoors as advised by the government and take all measures to fight this disease.