Sports Budget Allocation 2023: How it is divided into different sports sectors & organizations

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

The 2023 union budget was encouraging for sports enthusiasts. A total of Rs 3,397 crore was allocated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports making it the highest ever in history. Let us have a look at how the budget is divided into different sectors and organizations:

The Budget Split

The combined budget for SAI, NSF, and incentives for athletes would be Rs 1,172 crore, or about 34.5% of the overall sports budget and 0.075% of India’s projected 2023–24 national budget.

-- Advertisement --

The government’s many programs that are not directly tied to the senior athletes who may represent the country at the next Asian Games in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024 make up the remaining 65% of the budget.

Also Read | Sports Injury Centre | Where do athletes recover from sports injuries?

Khelo India National Program

-- Advertisement --

The Khelo India-National Program for Development of Sports has been given a budget of Rs 1,045 crore. 15 crore rupees have been up for the improvement of sporting facilities in Jammu and Kashmir. Unexpectedly, Rs 30 crore has been set aside for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Given that the games were held in India more than 12 years ago and that the government is still paying for them, this is highly intriguing.

The government’s main initiative, Khelo India, which will get Rs 1000 cr, aims to increase young enthusiasm for Olympic sports. The Khelo India program consists of two all-India multi-day, multi-disciplinary competitions: the Khelo India University Games and the Khelo India Youth Games.

Universities gain massive hikes

The government has awarded the universities with a whopping increase in money. The National Sports University has been allocated Rs 107.84 crore. The Laxmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education received 14 crores more than the previous year. The Laxmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education received a budget of Rs. 75 crores for athlete and infrastructure development this year.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Sports Store in the World | The big players in the sports retail industry

Budget of the National Service Scheme (NSS)

The budget of the National Service Scheme also increases manifold this year in comparison with the last year. With a boost of Rs 110 crore from the revised expectations of Rs 214 crore for 2022–23, the National Service Scheme (NSS), which involves youngsters in higher-secondary schools, colleges, and universities in social service projects, has received Rs 325 crore this year.

-- Advertisement --

SAI and NSF

The increase in financing for the National Sports Federations and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is the largest benefit for athletes. The NSFs’ money has increased from Rs 280 crore to Rs 325 crore, while SAI has got an increase of Rs 132 crore from the Budget Estimates of Rs 653 crore in 2022–23 to Rs 785 crore in 2023–24.

These are the two organizations that have a direct hand in the education and promotion of the athletes that represent the nation abroad. Under SAI, world-class facilities are made available to selected athletes, even those who compete outside of India, through the Olympic Podium Scheme and the National Center of Excellence in Sports. On the other side, all NSFs plan trips for their players to take part in different activities.

Read More | Top 8 Sports Wear For Men | Achieve Maximum Flexibility With These Sports Wear