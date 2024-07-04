Thursday, July 4, 2024
Special Olympics Bharat Athletes and Indian Hockey Team Gear Up for Paris
Special Olympics Bharat Athletes and Indian Hockey Team Gear Up for Paris

Special Olympics Bharat Athletes and Indian Hockey Team Gear Up for Paris
Image Source: Khelnow
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
A group of Unified Athletes from the Karnataka Chapter of Special Olympics Bharat visited the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, which is currently training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru for the upcoming Paris Olympics. This visit allowed the Special Olympics athletes to watch the team’s practice and show their enthusiastic support.

After the practice session, there was a heartwarming meet-and-greet where the Indian Men’s Hockey Team interacted with the Special Olympics Bharat athletes, offering words of encouragement and advice.

Midfielder Manpreet Singh expressed his gratitude by saying:

“It is wonderful to have the Special Olympics Bharat athletes visit us and motivate us. It is truly inspiring to hear their stories and their love for the sport. I hope we can make them all proud when we represent India at the Olympics.”

The visit not only motivated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team but also showcased the shared passion and dedication for sports, creating a bond between the athletes.

