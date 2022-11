Sparsh Kumar & Lakshya started India’s campaign on a winning note at Asian Elite Boxing C’ships

- Advertisement -

Sparsh Kumar started India’s campaign on a winning note in the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships, registering a dominating win in the men’s 51kg on Tuesday.

Sparsh (51kg) faced Kyrgyzstan’s Diushebaev Nurzhigit in the round of the 32 bout and showed sharp foot movement and accurate punches to notch a comfortable victory by 5-0. Sparsh will face Saken Bibossinov, an Olympic bronze medalist and reigning world champion in the pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Later on the day, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) also emerged victorious in the opening match 5-0 against Tajikistan’s Shabbos Negmatulloev in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Five-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) as well as seven other Indian male contingent —Ananta (54kg), Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Lakshya (80kg) and Kapil (86kg) — will start their campaign in the pre-quarterfinals.

Among the women’s contingent, Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will begin her campaign against 2016 World Champion Valentina Khalzova (Kazakhstan) in the quarter-final.

2018 World Championships bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will face Asian Games gold medalist and two-time Asian gold medalist Yeonji Oh of Korea in the quarter-final on Sunday. Whereas other Indian women boxers, Monika (48kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), and Savita (50kg) will start their campaign from the quarter-final stage.

