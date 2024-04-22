Spanish Para Badminton: Tarun Dhillon and Sukant Kadam Shine Bright with Gold and Silver

- Advertisement -

Tarun Dhillon from India clinched the gold medal in the SL4 category at the Spanish Para-Badminton tournament, overcoming fellow countryman Sukant Kadam in a tight final with scores of 21-13, 16-21, and 21-16. Kadam reached the final after defeating reigning world champion Suhas Yathiraj in the semi-finals. In the SL3 category, India’s Kumar Nitesh, Manoj Sarkar, and Jagadesh Dilli took the top three spots with gold, silver, and bronze, respectively. In the SH6 category, Sivarajan Solaimalai earned a bronze medal while Nithya Sre took silver. Deep Ranjan and Manoj Sarkar claimed silver in the men’s doubles SL3 and SL4 categories, while Umesh Vikram and Surya Kant secured bronze in the same events.

Tarun and Kadam battled fiercely to the finish, but it was Tarun who came out on top, securing a 21-17, 20-22, 21-18 win to claim the gold medal. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Bhagat lost to his fellow countryman Kumar Nitesh in a tight 50-minute match, ending with scores of 7-21, 21-19, 19-21. Nitesh then clinched the gold medal, defeating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in a hard-fought match, with a final score of 21-15, 18-21, 21-18. In the mixed doubles, Pramod and Palak Kohli were defeated by Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in a three-set match.

