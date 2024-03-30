Spain Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Throws Her Racquet in Frustration After Losing in the Quarterfinals

- Advertisement -

PV Sindhu, a top Indian badminton player, got upset and got a warning as she throws her racquet after losing in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament. She lost to Supainda Katethong from Thailand in a close match that lasted for 77 minutes.

-- Advertisement --

The incident occurred at the end of the Spain Masters 2024’s Quarterfinals when PV Sindhu hit the net with her return. She threw her racquet in frustration, and later, the referee gave her a yellow card.

Watch the video here:

-- Advertisement --

Sindhu did great at the beginning, winning the first game after saving five points. The game was up and down, with both players making comebacks. In the next game, Katethong did better and won, making it a tiebreaker.

The last match was intense. PV Sindhu started well, but Katethong fought back and took the lead. Sindhu saved several match points but made a crucial mistake at the end, losing the game.

-- Advertisement --

Now, only B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy are left in the semis. Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lost earlier, and Mr. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will play later tonight.

Read More | Best Badminton Rackets in India at the Best Price | Smash into Success