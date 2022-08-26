Premier League 2022 – Southampton vs Manchester United DREAM11 Prediction | Where to watch SOU vs MAN UTD | DREAM11 Football Prediction for today’s match by Experts

- Advertisement -

Southampton vs Manchester United Dream11 prediction team for today’s PL match: The PL season is going really well so far, and this week we have some fixtures waiting for us. Today we’ll see Man United traveling to Saint Mary’s Stadium in an attempt to win three points against Southampton. The Red Devils are currently sitting at 14th place with three points, while the Saints are two places above with four points.

Let’s take a closer look at both sides.

Southampton

-- Advertisement --

Southampton are having an average season so far. They were thrashed by Spurs in the opening game and played a four-goal draw with Leeds in the next fixture. However, the Saints made a stunning comeback last week against Leceister, thanks to a brace from Che Adams. Now they’ll be looking to repeat their magic once again.

Manchester United

It’s not easy being a Manchester United fan these days. The Red Devils have witnessed one of the worst starts of the season. However, last week, the team morale was boosted after Erik Ten Hag’s side won 2-1 against Liverpool. Moreover, the addition of Casemiro was the cherry on top.

Southampton vs Manchester United Dream11 prediction for PL 2022 | Sou vs Man Utd Today’s Match Details

Southampton vs Man United Match Date: Saturday, August 27th, 2022.

Southampton vs Man United Match Time: 5:00 PM

Venue of Southampton vs Man United: Saint Mary’s Stadium

Probable playing XI for Southampton in today’s match

-- Advertisement --

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong; Adams

Probable playing XI for Man United in today’s match

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Martial, Rashford

Sou vs Man Utd Injury Updates

-- Advertisement --

Southampton: Romain Perraud, Valentino Livramento.

Manchester United: Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams, Victor Lindelof, Mason Greenwood (suspended).

Players to watch in Sou vs Man Utd today’s match?

Ward-Prowse, Adams, Casemiro, Eriksen, Rashford.

-- Advertisement --

Where to watch Sou vs Man Utd in India? – Fantasy Football Live streaming

The Indian football fans can enjoy the thriller, Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match on Star Sports network channel from 5:00 p.m.

Southampton vs Manchester United Dream11 Team for Today’s Premier League Match | Best Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Bazunu

Dalot

Varane

Martinez

Ward-Prowse

Erikson

Fernandez

Casemiro

Lavia

Adams

Rashford.

Goalkeeper

Bazunu: De Gea can be considered, but since the beginning of the season, the keeper has committed awful mistakes. Thus, we feel Bazunu will be a good pick in this one. He is one of the best goalkeeper in the side.

Defender

Dalot: The full-back has been called up in every game and has been an average lad, with 224 recoveries and having won 126 duels.

Varane: The former Real man will be looking to end United’s defensive woes as he has a 64% tackle rate and has won 60 aerial battels.

Martinez: The new signing would be looking to form a key defensive partnership alongside Varane. Let’s see how things will turn around for the Argentine in Prem.

Midfielder

James Ward Prowse: The goal scoring midfielder is the obvious pick here,

Erikson: The Danish playmaker has been a surprise starter under Ten Hag, largely due to his experience and his ability to create chances.

Fernandez: The Portuguese has been in starting IX in every game and will be looking to become a key player this season.

Casemiro: Welcome to Prem League Casemiro! The new signing joins his former Madrid teammates. It will be interesting to see how the Brazilian performs in his debut.

Lavia: The Belgian has started all three games under Ralf and will be looking to get his side back and create some magic in the central area of the pitch.

Forwards

Adams: The Scottish forward has scored two goals in two games till now, and he might be eyeing his third against the Red Devils.

Rashford: Rashford is without a doubt the obvious pick here and will be in high spirits, after the striker scored against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Who will win today’s match | SOU vs MAN Utd

Man Utd will be in high spirits after an important victory against Liverpool, while Southampton will also be focused on getting points at home. Hence, we reckon Man Utd will play a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Where to watch Southampton vs Man United Premier League 2022

In India, the Southampton vs Man United match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 HD. You can also watch the match live on Disney+Hotstar.

READ | Fantasy Premier League 2022/23 – An Ultimate Guide for this season

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport