South Africa tour of India 2022 | Dates | Schedule | Venue | Where to Watch Ind vs SA – All You Need To Know

The South Africa tour of India 2022 will have three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. IND vs SA T20I games will take place on September 28, October 2, and October 4 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore. Whereas the ODI games are scheduled to be held on October 6, October 9, and October 11 in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has finally recovered from a left elbow injury, which he got during the five-match T20I series against Team India in June.

India last played an ODI series against Zimbabwe in August 2022. India defeated Zimbabwe in all three ODI matches to win the series by 3-0. Recently, the Indian team has been knocked out from the Asia Cup 2022 final race after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a Super Four match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

South Africa Tour of India 2022 Schedule

Date Match Details Venues Time (IST) Sept 28 India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 7:30 PM Oct 2 India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM Oct 4 India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 7:30 PM Oct 6 India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 1:30 PM Oct 9 India vs South Africa, 1st ODI JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1:30 PM Oct 11 India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1:30 PM

South Africa tour of India 2022 | Squad

Where to Watch Ind vs SA 2022

In India, the South Africa tour of India 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the OTT platform- Disney+ Hotstar.

