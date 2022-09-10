Saturday, September 10, 2022
South Africa tour of India 2022 | Dates | Schedule | Venue | Where to Watch Ind vs SA – All You Need To Know

By Nidhi Singh
South Africa tour of India- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
The South Africa tour of India 2022 will have three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. IND vs SA T20I games will take place on September 28, October 2, and October 4 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore. Whereas the ODI games are scheduled to be held on October 6, October 9, and October 11 in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has finally recovered from a left elbow injury, which he got during the five-match T20I series against Team India in June.

India last played an ODI series against Zimbabwe in August 2022. India defeated Zimbabwe in all three ODI matches to win the series by 3-0. Recently, the Indian team has been knocked out from the Asia Cup 2022 final race after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a Super Four match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

South Africa Tour of India 2022 Schedule

DateMatch DetailsVenuesTime (IST)
Sept 28India vs South Africa, 1st T20IGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram7:30 PM
Oct 2India vs South Africa, 2nd T20IBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
Oct 4India vs South Africa, 3rd T20IHolkar Cricket Stadium, Indore7:30 PM
Oct 6India vs South Africa, 1st ODIEkana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow1:30 PM
Oct 9India vs South Africa, 1st ODIJSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi1:30 PM
Oct 11India vs South Africa, 1st ODIArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi1:30 PM

 

South Africa tour of India 2022 | Squad

To be announced

Where to Watch Ind vs SA 2022

In India, the South Africa tour of India 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the OTT platform- Disney+ Hotstar.

Nidhi Singh
