Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Former BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly to return as ATK Mohun Bagan Director

Former BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly to return as ATK Mohun Bagan Director

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Former BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly to return as ATK Mohun Bagan Director- KreedOn
Image Source- News 18
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday visited the newly made club tent at the Mohun Bagan club in Kolkata and said he will be back as a director in ISL heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan.

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said,

“Long ago, I played for Mohun Bagan Club for over 9 yrs. I’ve many memories of the place. I’m happy to see the transformation of this club. I congratulate them for working to increase the facilities here. I’ll come back as director here soon,” (as quoted by ANI)

Ganguly quit the ATK Mohun Bagan board in 2021 after he had questions of conflict of interest as a co-owner of the Indian Super League team, along with Sanjiv Goenka, and was also seen as a potential conflict of interest even by some BCCI members.

Recently, Roger Binny replaced Saurav Ganguly as BCCI president. Saurav was offered the post of Indian Premier League chairman, which he declined.

Ganguly was one of the founding members of Atletico de Kolkata in 2014 and apart from cricket, he loves the sport of football.

Ganguly added,

“I’m a part of ATK Mohun Bagan. It started with ATK when ISL first started, and then Mohun Bagan joined in. Yes, I’ll come back as a director, I’ll surely do,”

“I have watched many games of ATK years ago at the Salt Lake, and the atmosphere during these ISL matches is incredible. Actually, I’ll be coming for the derby on the 29th,”

Nidhi Singh
