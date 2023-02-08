Wednesday, February 8, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterSourav Ganguly rates Rahul Dravid’s performance as India coach, Says ‘Except for...

Sourav Ganguly rates Rahul Dravid’s performance as India coach, Says ‘Except for the T20 World Cup…’

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
Sourav Ganguly rates Rahul Dravid's performance as India coach, Says 'Except for the T20 World Cup...' | KreedOn
Image Source- NDTV
- Advertisement -

It has been over a year since former India batsman Rahul Dravid took over the responsibility from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the men’s cricket team. In this competition, the men in blue failed to qualify for the elimination stage and lost in the first exhibition match with a draw against Pakistan. Sourav Ganguly shared his opinion on Rahul Dravid‘s performance as India’s Head Coach.

Rahul Dravid’s former teammate and legendary batsman Sourav Ganguly said that Dravid is still new in the set-up and asked the fans to take it easy on the head coach. He also highlighted Dravid’s remarkable contribution after assuming the role. Former BCCI president Ganguly has commented on Dravid’s performance as a coach. Ganguly told Sportstar,

“He has done very well except for the T20 World Cup. The team still went to the semifinals and was just one match away from the final. He will do well. You have to give him time, he has just had one year. It’s too short a time for a coach. He will turn this team around. You can see Shubman Gill emerging as a very good batter and you will see a few others develop as well. There’s Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who has done well in the shorter format. So, you have to give it some time to Rahul. He will do well,”

Ganguly also expressed his opinion on how the game has evolved over the year and also commented on Sunil Gavaskar. He added,

“Cricket has changed tremendously over the years. Not just cricket, every sport has changed. Cricket financially has become sound. Even the quality has improved. I never knew quality and finance could go hand in hand. The great Sunil Gavaskar would bat against the West Indies greats without wearing a helmet,”

“Now India goes so many times a year to countries like Australia, South Africa, and England. Look at the Australian team. They are not even playing a warmup match before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is because they are familiar with the Indian pitches. During my time, I used to go to Australia once in 7-8 years.”

-- Advertisement --

The former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid have known each other since their junior days and attended the U-19 camps and played age-group cricket together. Both of them made their Test debuts against England at Lord’s in 1996.

-- Advertisement --
Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Cricket Balls | BUY the best cricket balls review by experts

 

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Women’s IPL 2023: 409 Players set to go under hammer | Auction on February 13

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Top 10 Leading Test Run Scorers in Cricket | Read to...

Cricket
Brett Lee on Ishan Kishan: “He should be India’s opener at 2023 WC” | KreedOn

Brett Lee on Ishan Kishan: “He should be sure-shot opener for...

KreedOn Banter
Why did Rohit Sharma withdrew appeal after Mohammed Shami 'MANKADED' Dasun Shanaka | #IndvsSL

Why did Rohit Sharma withdrew appeal after Shami ‘MANKADED’ Dasun Shanaka...

KreedOn Banter
Hardik Pandya praises Washington Sundar

Hardik Pandya praises Washington Sundar after IND vs NZ 1st T20I

KreedOn Banter