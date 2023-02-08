Sourav Ganguly rates Rahul Dravid’s performance as India coach, Says ‘Except for the T20 World Cup…’

- Advertisement -

It has been over a year since former India batsman Rahul Dravid took over the responsibility from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the men’s cricket team. In this competition, the men in blue failed to qualify for the elimination stage and lost in the first exhibition match with a draw against Pakistan. Sourav Ganguly shared his opinion on Rahul Dravid‘s performance as India’s Head Coach.

Rahul Dravid’s former teammate and legendary batsman Sourav Ganguly said that Dravid is still new in the set-up and asked the fans to take it easy on the head coach. He also highlighted Dravid’s remarkable contribution after assuming the role. Former BCCI president Ganguly has commented on Dravid’s performance as a coach. Ganguly told Sportstar,

“He has done very well except for the T20 World Cup. The team still went to the semifinals and was just one match away from the final. He will do well. You have to give him time, he has just had one year. It’s too short a time for a coach. He will turn this team around. You can see Shubman Gill emerging as a very good batter and you will see a few others develop as well. There’s Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who has done well in the shorter format. So, you have to give it some time to Rahul. He will do well,”

Ganguly also expressed his opinion on how the game has evolved over the year and also commented on Sunil Gavaskar. He added,

“Cricket has changed tremendously over the years. Not just cricket, every sport has changed. Cricket financially has become sound. Even the quality has improved. I never knew quality and finance could go hand in hand. The great Sunil Gavaskar would bat against the West Indies greats without wearing a helmet,” “Now India goes so many times a year to countries like Australia, South Africa, and England. Look at the Australian team. They are not even playing a warmup match before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is because they are familiar with the Indian pitches. During my time, I used to go to Australia once in 7-8 years.”

The former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid have known each other since their junior days and attended the U-19 camps and played age-group cricket together. Both of them made their Test debuts against England at Lord’s in 1996.

