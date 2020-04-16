Thursday, April 16, 2020
Sourav Ganguly or MS Dhoni: Who was a better captain? Zaheer Khan answers

One of Indian cricket’s famous debates has been around two of it’s most successful skippers – Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni – and who was the better leader of the two.

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan, on Wednesday, kept his opinion forward in this matter, likening MS Dhoni’s captaincy as similar to Sourav Ganguly’s. He pointed out that the two shared a lot of similarities when it came to leadership, especially while guiding the team’s young players.

Zaheer Khan also pointed out that Ganguly and Dhoni both led India for considerably long periods of time. While he credited Ganguly for changing the Indian cricket’s landscape and turning youngsters into match-winners, he stated that Dhoni successfully took over and turned the team into world-beaters.

“Absolutely, that’s what you need at that stage of your career (push from Ganguly). When you’re starting your careers at the international level, you need all the support you can and then it will be up to you to shape your career. But that initial support is very vital,” Zaheer Khan was quoted as saying in a YouTube chat show by anchor Gaurav Kapur.

“Both of them have led India for a long time. With MS (Dhoni), I have seen that change as well.

“When MS got the team, he had a lot of senior players who were experienced at the international level. So he didn’t have to do much in terms of getting them up to speed. But once all those guys started retiring, when the young batch came in, he played a similar kind of role, did similar kind of things to what Dada was doing with the young lot.”

“In Indian cricket, every decade the captain has passed the baton to the next in line and the person who has taken the baton has led to the team to the next level.”

MS Dhoni led India to World Cup glory after a gap of 28 years in 2011. He retired from Tests three years later in 2014 before giving up ODI captaincy in 2017.

