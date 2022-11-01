“I am hopeful that India will play finals,” Sourav Ganguly makes bold statement about Team India- #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly made a bold statement about Team India amid their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. Team India lost their third match held in Perth against the Proteas on Sunday and doubts have started arising about their performance.

Amidst all the uncertainties, Sourav Ganguly feels differently about the Rohit Sharma-led team India. Ganguly spoke on a positive note about the team at the Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) Annual General Meeting. He said,

“India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing good. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play finals. Let them qualify, after that, they will play the last two games. That can be anyone’s game.”

The CAB was conferred to the new administration on Monday, October 31, and Snehasish will now take charge. Ganguly also conveyed good wishes and luck to his brother Snehasish.

Ganguly said,

“This is the new team to lead CAB. All of them are very experienced. We hope they will do good. I don’t have to give any suggestions to them. They all know what to do. They will do good. Next year there is World Cup. Not difficult to organise World Cup”,

Sourav Ganguly, talking about the Bengal cricketers and mentioned that Bengal has a lot of talented players and expected that many will do well. Ganguly concluded by saying,

“Bengal is doing good. Every time they play good cricket. I hope new office bearers will also do good for the players. There are a lot of talents in the Bengal cricket team like Shahbaz Ahmed, and Shami is also playing. Mukesh Kumar is there.”

