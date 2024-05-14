Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma to shine in T20 World Cup, wants Virat Kohli as an opener

- Advertisement -

Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma’s performance for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ganguly, who serves as the mentor for Delhi Capitals, shared his views amidst concerns regarding Sharma’s recent struggle in the IPL 2024 season, leading up to the prestigious tournament. Sourav Ganguly also voiced his preference for Virat Kohli to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup 2024, which will be jointly hosted by the USA and the Caribbean islands.

Speaking at the book launch event for Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly suggested that Rohit Sharma has a track record of excelling in significant tournaments. He believes Sharma will thrive on the big stage and emphasized India’s formidable team composition. Despite Sharma’s modest performance for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, scoring 349 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 145.41, Ganguly remains optimistic about his capabilities.

Sourav Ganguly shares the widespread opinion regarding India’s opening batting dilemma. He advocates for Virat Kohli to kickstart India’s innings in the T20 World Cup, influenced by Kohli’s exceptional performance in IPL 2024. Kohli stands out as the top run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 661 runs at an impressive average of 66.10.

