Sunday, February 19, 2023
Smriti Mandhana Named RCB Women's Team Captain in WPL 2023

Nidhi Singh
Image Source- Hindustan Times
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced Smriti Mandhana as their captain for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. On Saturday, the franchise confirmed this on its official social media platforms. RCB released a video message that also included South Africa’s national cricket team captain Faf du Plessis and the Indian team’s former captain Virat Kohli.

RCB released a special video message from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, with the former confirming Smriti Mandhana as the captain of the women's team in WPL 2023.

Virat Kohli said in the announcement video,

“Now it’s time for another Number 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women’s Premier League. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go well Smriti, you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the World,”

RCB men’s team’s captain Faf du Plessis further added,

“I’m very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best, Smriti Mandhana. See you at the games.”

The newly appointed captain of the women’s team also spoke a few words as she thanked the RCB team for giving her this big opportunity. She is super excited to lead the team in the inaugural edition of the Women Premier League.

I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans, who I’m told are the best in the world. And I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL,”

Currently, Smriti is the vice-captain of the Indian women’s team for the Women’s T20 World Cup. On 11 occasions, Mandhana has previously led the national team. India secured victories in all of the last 5 games in which Smriti has captained the team.

Best Cricket Helmets - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Cricket Helmet for best protection & at most safety

 

