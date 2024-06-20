Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Score Consecutive Centuries in Women’s ODI

- Advertisement -

India women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana is one of the top players on the team, known for her ability to challenge opponents with her batting skills. On Wednesday, Smriti Mandhana made history as the first Indian woman cricketer to score back-to-back centuries in ODI matches. She also equaled the record held by former India captain Mithali Raj for the most centuries in the 50-over format.

During the second ODI match between India and South Africa at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Mandhana scored 136 runs off 120 balls. In the series opener on Sunday, she hit 117 off 127 balls, including 12 boundaries and one six.

Mandhana’s seventh ODI century places her 10th on the all-time list for most centuries in the 50-over game, with former Australia captain Meg Lanning leading the list with 15 centuries.

Additionally, Mandhana’s 136 runs in 120 balls is now her highest score, and she achieved her seventh ODI century in just 84 innings. In 2018, she scored 135 against South Africa. Her 136 is also her best performance for India in a women’s ODI at home.

Back to back hundreds – you’re putting on a show, @mandhana_smriti! 💯 Our skipper, @ImHarmanpreet was spectacular as well with a brilliant century. Last over thriller and back to back wins for the Women in Blue! Keep going girls! 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/I3QBkBhLhX — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 19, 2024

India posted a total of 325 runs for the loss of 3 wickets while batting first against South Africa in Bengaluru.

This marks the third occasion the Indian Women’s team has surpassed the 325-run mark. In 2017, they achieved 358 for 2 against Ireland, and in 2022, they scored 333 for 5 against England.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed significantly with a 171-run partnership in 136 balls for the third wicket. Kaur remained unbeaten with a score of 103, marking her sixth century.

