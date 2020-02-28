SL vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI | BalleBaazi

SL vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Series: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020 | SL lead the series by 2-0 Match Date: 1st March 2020, Sunday Match Timing: 2.30 pm IST Match Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Expected Crowd Turnout: 18,000

Sri Lanka will host West Indies for the last of the 3-match ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Lankans secured the series in a dramatic fashion with a massive 161-run victory on Wednesday, their biggest against West Indies.

Avishka Fernando won the man of the match award for guiding the hosts to a colossal total of 345/8. Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan then closed the deal on the other end with three-wicket hauls apiece.

With the series already secured, Sri Lanka will be eyeing a whitewash on Sunday.

Here is complete SL vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form Avishka Fernando, Kushal Mendis, Sheldon Cottrell Weather Conditions Mostly Sunny. 33°C, 40% Humidity, Winds up to 8 km/hr. 5% Precipitation. Toss Advantage The Pallekele Stadium doesn’t have a clear toss advantage as such, with teams batting second winning 12 of the 24 games played here. However, the defending sides have been victorious in three of the last four games. The captains will look to the ball first. Pitch Report The pitch cannot be called an out and out batting surface, but it does favour the batsmen. However, the pacers will be assisted by the new ball. Venue Stats Average 1st Inns scores 246 Average 2nd Inns scores 198 Highest total recorded 363/7 (50 Ov) by RSA vs SL Lowest total recorded 167/10 (43.2 Ov) by SL vs RSA Highest score chased 288/8 (48.1 Ov) by SL vs PAK Lowest score defended 206/9 (36 Ov) by WI vs SL Injury Updates SL: Achini Kulasuriya WI: No major injuries. H2H SL 29 – 28 WI Form SL– W W D W L (most recent first) WI –L L W NR L (most recent first) Squads Sri Lanka Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep West Indies Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

SL vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Shai Hope (Wk), A Mathews, Darren Bravo, D Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, S Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, L Sandakan, W Hasaranga.

SL vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

Shai Hope (Wk), K Perera, D Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, R Chase, S Cottrell, K Paul, Alzarri Joseph, W Hasaranga.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

Despite his team’s struggles on foreign soil, Shai Hope remains a bright spot. The wicketkeeper has scored a century and a fifty against Sri Lanka in the two ODIs. Moreover, in the first ODI, Hope took four catches.

Batsmen

Angelo Mathews might not be in the best of form, having scored only six runs in the last two matches. However, the all-rounder has a great record at the Pallekele Stadium, having scored 304 runs here. He has a great knack of scalping wickets as well.

might not be in the best of form, having scored only six runs in the last two matches. However, the all-rounder has a great record at the Pallekele Stadium, having scored 304 runs here. He has a great knack of scalping wickets as well. Avishka Fernando has been in some amazing form. The batsman’s scorecard from the last 6 games reads – 43, 50, 76, 41, 50, 127 – making him a strong contender for the captaincy. In fact, Fernando has scored 281 runs in three games against West Indies at a stunning average 93.66.

has been in some amazing form. The batsman’s scorecard from the last 6 games reads – 43, 50, 76, 41, 50, 127 – making him a strong contender for the captaincy. In fact, Fernando has scored 281 runs in three games against West Indies at a stunning average 93.66. Darren Bravo was unfortunate to get run out on 39 in the first ODI. He didn’t have a great outing in the second match as well. However, Bravo has a great record against the Sri Lankans, having scored 341 runs in 10 games, making for a decent average of 34.10. That, by the way, makes him the most successful West Indian against Sri Lanka.

was unfortunate to get run out on 39 in the first ODI. He didn’t have a great outing in the second match as well. However, Bravo has a great record against the Sri Lankans, having scored 341 runs in 10 games, making for a decent average of 34.10. That, by the way, makes him the most successful West Indian against Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis has been in great momentum as well. The batsman played well in the Test series against Zimbabwe (scoring 80, & 116* in the 2 matches) and carried the momentum in the ODI series against West Indies. Mendis hit a match-winning century along with Fernando to help the hosts reach a total of 345. The batsman also has an average of 55.20 against West Indies.

has been in great momentum as well. The batsman played well in the Test series against Zimbabwe (scoring 80, & 116* in the 2 matches) and carried the momentum in the ODI series against West Indies. Mendis hit a match-winning century along with Fernando to help the hosts reach a total of 345. The batsman also has an average of 55.20 against West Indies. D Karunaratne & Kusal Perera is another great choice here.

All-rounders

Thisara Perera is hands down the best all-rounder on offer here. The all-rounder has some experience playing at the Pallekele Stadium having scored 300 runs here. Perera hit a 25-ball 36 in the last match giving Sri Lanka a great boost towards the end of the first innings. He also has the ability to take important wickets.

is hands down the best all-rounder on offer here. The all-rounder has some experience playing at the Pallekele Stadium having scored 300 runs here. Perera hit a 25-ball 36 in the last match giving Sri Lanka a great boost towards the end of the first innings. He also has the ability to take important wickets. Roston Chase is another player you can consider here.

Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell garnered attention in the last match here with figures of 4/67. This was a good comeback after his 0/69 figures in the first match. Expect more from the pacer.

garnered attention in the last match here with figures of 4/67. This was a good comeback after his 0/69 figures in the first match. Expect more from the pacer. While his fellow bowlers have struggled to stop the Lankans, Alzarri Joseph has managed to scalped three wickets in both the ODIs at an average of just 16.50. Going by his absolute stats, Joseph has some decent stats. The 23-year-old has managed to amass 44 wickets from 26 matches at an average of 29.70.

has managed to scalped three wickets in both the ODIs at an average of just 16.50. Going by his absolute stats, Joseph has some decent stats. The 23-year-old has managed to amass 44 wickets from 26 matches at an average of 29.70. L Sandakan & W Hasaranga were both instrumental in West Indies’ batting order’s demolition at 184. Hasaranga was the most impressive of the two though, having given away just 30 runs. The bowler was the Man of the Match in the first game as well for his heroic 39-ball-42 knock to help Sri Lanka to a victory.

& were both instrumental in West Indies’ batting order’s demolition at 184. Hasaranga was the most impressive of the two though, having given away just 30 runs. The bowler was the Man of the Match in the first game as well for his heroic 39-ball-42 knock to help Sri Lanka to a victory. Keemo Paul is another great choice here.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Avishka Fernando remains the top choice for the captain’s armband here. He has been a proven run-scorer in the past few games. And then, he has an amazing average of 93.55 against the West Indies.

Kusal Mendis is also in-form and makes for a decent choice as the vice-captain.

Thisara Perera has a great record at the stadium, can score brisk runs and scalp essential wickets, enough to earn him a VC cap.