SL vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Series: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020, West Indies lead 1-0 Match Date: 6th March 2020, Friday Match Timing: 7:00 pm IST Match Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Expected Crowd Turnout: 20,000

Revenge has been the flavour of the cricket season, it seems. South Africa and New Zealand won their respective ODI series against Australia and India after suffering defeats in the T20I series. And now, West Indies look to be on a similar path as they try to erase the memories of the 3-0 ODI whitewash against Sri Lanka with a victory in the T20I series. The visitors put off a spirited Sri Lankan side in the first T20I by winning 25 runs.

Can they pull off another victory on Friday as well? Let’s find out…

Here is complete SL vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction :

Key Players in form SL – Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga WI – Oshane Thomas, Lendl Simmons Weather Conditions Thunderstorms, heavy chances of rain. 26°C, 87% Humidity, Winds up to 2 km/hr. 83% Precipitation. Toss Advantage When it comes to T20I, teams batting first have won at the Pallekele Stadium on 12 occasions, as against 6 of teams batting second. Moreover, the last six of the last nine T20Is played here have been won by defending teams. In the last match, West Indies took the right decision to bat first and were rewarded for the same. Pitch Report The pitch cannot be called an out and out batting surface, but it does favour the batsmen, as can be seen from the last T20I, where a total of 367 runs were scored in total. However, the pacers will be assisted by the new ball, as was ably demonstrated by Oshane Thomas. Venue Stats Total matches 21Matches won batting first 12 Matches won bowling first 6 Average 1st Inns scores 168 Average 2nd Inns scores 147 Highest total recorded 263/3 (20 Ov) by AUS vs SL Lowest total recorded 88/10 (16 Ov) by NZ vs SL Highest score chased 178/2 (18.4 Ov) by PAK vs BAN Lowest score defended 125/8 (20 Ov) by SL vs NZ Injury Updates SL: Achini Kulasuriya. WI: No major injuries. H2H SL 29 – 29 WI Form SL– L W W D W (most recent first) WI – W L L W NR (most recent first) Squads Sri Lanka Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep. West Indies Shai Hope (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Kesrick Williams.

SL vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction Team 1

K Perera, A Mathews, L Simmons, B King, K Pollard, A Fernando, Andre Russell, W Hasaranga, L Malinga, S Cottrell, O Thomas.

SL vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction Team 2

N Pooran, K Perera, K Pollard, L Simmons, K Mendis, T Perera, Dwayne Bravo, W Hasaranga, S Cottrell, L Malinga, I Udana.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

Kusal Perera continued his upward trajectory by scoring a cracking 66 off just 38 balls, with 6 boundaries and three sixes. After half of the team was back in the pavilion, the keeper set a crucial partnership with Hasaranga to almost guide Sri Lanka to a victory. However, Hasaranga fell in the 16th over and he followed the suit in the next.

In T20, Perera remains Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer (active) 1278 runs in 45 innings at an impressive strike-rate of 135.50. Moreover, Perera has scored 256 runs at the Pallekele Stadium, the highest by an active player.

Nicholas Pooran is also a good choice here.

Batsmen

Lendl Simmons put a star performance on Wednesday, after his knock of 67 in 51 balls. However, that wasn’t surprising considering the 35-year-old batsman’s form. Simmons had struck knocks of 54, 31 & 51 in the Bangladesh Premier League in his last three matches. The cricketer then backed it up with a knock of 91* to help West Indies level the series against Ireland. What more, Simmon’s best bowling figures of 4/19 in T20Is came against Sri Lanka itself.

put a star performance on Wednesday, after his knock of 67 in 51 balls. However, that wasn’t surprising considering the 35-year-old batsman’s form. Simmons had struck knocks of 54, 31 & 51 in the Bangladesh Premier League in his last three matches. The cricketer then backed it up with a knock of 91* to help West Indies level the series against Ireland. What more, Simmon’s best bowling figures of 4/19 in T20Is came against Sri Lanka itself. Kieron Pollard showed his batting prowess by scoring 34 off just 15 balls to give a boost to West Indies’ innings. The skipper has been in amazing form in the recent T20I series. Pollard scored 115 runs in the three T20I games against India, followed by figures of 4/25 & 3/17 against Ireland. In the last ODI against Sri Lanka, the West Indian almost guided his team to victory before falling to Angelo Mathew at 49 (50).

showed his batting prowess by scoring 34 off just 15 balls to give a boost to West Indies’ innings. The skipper has been in amazing form in the recent T20I series. Pollard scored 115 runs in the three T20I games against India, followed by figures of 4/25 & 3/17 against Ireland. In the last ODI against Sri Lanka, the West Indian almost guided his team to victory before falling to Angelo Mathew at 49 (50). Although he was sent home by a marauding Oshane Thomas in the first T20I, Angelo Mathews remains an important player for Sri Lanka. And why not? The veteran almost always has an impact on the game, either with the bat or ball! Statistically speaking, Mathew is a great choice on several levels. Against the Windies, he has 128 runs at an average of 25.60, taken 6 wickets at an average of 19.33. After Perera, he remains the second-highest run-scorer for SL in T20I (active).

remains an important player for Sri Lanka. And why not? The veteran almost always has an impact on the game, either with the bat or ball! Statistically speaking, Mathew is a great choice on several levels. Against the Windies, he has 128 runs at an average of 25.60, taken 6 wickets at an average of 19.33. After Perera, he remains the second-highest run-scorer for SL in T20I (active). Baring last game’s dismal performance, Kusal Mendis has been a decent scoring form. The batsman first scored 80 & 116* in the Test matches against Zimbabwe, followed by 119 & 55 in his last two ODI games against West Indies. Having fallen for a duck in the first T20I, Kusal will be looking to give his best in the second T20I.

All-rounders

Rising star Wanindu Hasaranga again impressed every one by hitting 44 runs and helping Sri Lanka stage a comeback. The 22-year-old had won the player of the series in the recently concluded ODI series for his all-round performance. Hasaranga hit a match-winning 42* off 39 balls in the first innings, followed by figures of 3/30 and 1/41 in the remaining games. You can bet high on this young man!

Andre Russell hit a blazing 35 off just 14 deliveries in the first T20I to take WI past the 190-run mark. He also took the all-important wicket of Kusal Perera to keep Sri Lanka at bay in the game.

Bowlers

Although he could manage just one scalp in the first match, Lasith Malinga remains the greatest bowler the T20I format has ever seen. At 107 wickets, he remains the only player to have over 100 wickets in 20 over format. Malinga has scalped 13 wickets against West Indies apart from another 18 at this ground (the most by anyone).

remains the greatest bowler the T20I format has ever seen. At 107 wickets, he remains the only player to have over 100 wickets in 20 over format. Malinga has scalped 13 wickets against West Indies apart from another 18 at this ground (the most by anyone). Sheldon Cottrell garnered attention in the second ODI match here with figures of 4/67. This was a good comeback after his 0/69 figures in the first match. Expect more from the pacer.

garnered attention in the second ODI match here with figures of 4/67. This was a good comeback after his 0/69 figures in the first match. Expect more from the pacer. Oshane Thomas produced a ‘Man of the Match’ performance in the first contest by registering figures of 5/28. The 23-year single-handedly uprooted the entire Sri Lankan batting order. More impressively, the pacer managed the feat, his best ever performance by the way, in just three overs.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices