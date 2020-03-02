SL vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Series: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020 Match Date: 4th March 2020, Wednesday Match Timing: 7:00 pm IST Match Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Expected Crowd Turnout: 20,000

After the clean sweep in the ODI series, Sri Lanka will look to repeat the feat against West Indies in the 2-match T20I series starting with the first one at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. While the first two ODIs were relatively comfortable, the Lankans were given a run for their money in the last by the Windies. The visitors almost chased the total of 307 thanks to valiant knocks by Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris. However, Sri Lanka held their ground and won the game by 6 runs.

Can the West Indies take a mini-vengeance against Sri Lanka? Let’s find out…

Here is complete SL vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form Angelo Mathew, Kushal Mendis, Shai Hope Weather Conditions Partly Cloudy. Outside chances of rain. 27°C, 73% Humidity, Winds up to 2 km/hr. 10% Precipitation. Toss Advantage When it comes to T20I, teams batting first have won at the Pallekele Stadium 11 occasions, as against 6 of teams batting second. Moreover, the last five of the last eight T20I played here have been won by defending teams. Need we say more? Pitch Report The pitch cannot be called an out and out batting surface, but it does favour the batsmen, as can be seen from the last ODI with two 300+. However, the pacers will be assisted by the new ball. Venue Stats Matches won batting first 11 Matches won bowling first 6 Average 1st Inns scores 167 Average 2nd Inns scores 146 Highest total recorded 263/3 (20 Ov) by AUS vs SL Lowest total recorded 88/10 (16 Ov) by NZ vs SL Highest score chased 178/2 (18.4 Ov) by PAK vs BAN Lowest score defended 125/8 (20 Ov) by SL vs NZ Injury Updates SL: Achini Kulasuriya. WI: No major injuries. H2H SL 29 – 28 WI Form SL– W W D W L (most recent first) WI –L L W NR L (most recent first) Squads Sri Lanka Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep. West Indies Shai Hope (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Kesrick Williams.

SL vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Kusal Perera, A Mathews, L Simmons, K Pollard, Kusal Mendis, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, L Malinga, S Cottrell, W Hasaranga, I Udana.

SL vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction Team 2

N Pooran, K Perera, K Pollard, Angelo Mathew, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Dwayne Bravo, Thisara Perera, W Hasaranga, S Cottrell, L Malinga, I Udana.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

Kusal Perera returned well from the duck in the second ODI to score 44 off 55 balls in the third. More importantly, he set a crucial foundation with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (44) as Sri Lanka posted a target of 307 before eventually winning the match. In T20, Perera remains Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer (active) 1212 runs in 44 innings at an impressive average of 133.92. Moreover, Perera has scored 190 runs at the Pallekele Stadium, the second-most by an active player.

Nicholas Pooran is also a considerable choice here.

Batsmen

Angelo Mathews demonstrated his class in the third ODI by registering 4/59 and stopping West Indies in the nick of time. This man always seems to impact the game, either with the bat or ball! Statistically speaking, Mathew is a great choice on several levels. Against the Windies, he has 118 runs at an average of 29.70, taken 6 wickets at an average of 16.66 & economy of 5.88. After Perera, he remains the second-highest run-scorer for SL in T20I (active).

L Simmons, K Pollard, Kusal Mendis, Dwayne Bravo

Kieron Pollard, or Mr T20, has been his team’s consistent performer in the recent T20I series. The West Indian scored 115 runs in the three T20I games against India, followed by figures of 4/25 & 3/17 against Ireland. In the last ODI against Sri Lanka, Pollard almost guided his team to victory before falling to Angelo Mathew at 49 (50).

Lendl Simmons has been in a smashing form in the T20s, as was seen in the Dhaka Premier League where he scored 54, 31 & 51 in his last three matches. The cricketer then backed it up with a knock of 91* to help West Indies level the series against Ireland. What more, Simmon’s best bowling figures of 4/19 in T20Is came against Sri Lanka itself.

Talking about form, how can one leave Kusal Mendis behind? The Sri Lankan has been in a blazing form, scoring. The batsman first scored 80 & 116* in the Test matches against Zimbabwe, followed by 119 & 55 in his last two ODI games against West Indies.

All-rounders

Dwayne Bravo is one of the best longest-serving players of the T20 format for West Indies, and that reflects in his stats. Bravo has amassed the most number of wickets for West Indies at 57. DJ, as he is popularly known, has also scored 1151 T20I runs, the highest amongst for West Indies amongst active players. The all-rounder is also Windies’ highest-run getter (218) and wicket-taker (9) against Sri Lanka. Need we say more?

Thisara Perera is another great all-rounder on offer here. The all-rounder is only the sixth Sri Lankan to enter the 1000 T20I-runs-club. Perera hit a 25-ball 36 in the second match to Sri Lanka a great boost towards the end of the first innings. Not only that, he remains the country's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the game's shortest format.

is another great all-rounder on offer here. The all-rounder is only the sixth Sri Lankan to enter the 1000 T20I-runs-club. Perera hit a 25-ball 36 in the second match to Sri Lanka a great boost towards the end of the first innings. Not only that, he remains the country’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the game’s shortest format. His compatriot and rising star Wanindu Hasaranga adds to our depth in the all-rounder department. The 22-year-old won the player of the series in the recently concluded ODI series for his all-round performance. Hasaranga hit a match-winning 42* off 39 balls in the first innings, followed by figures of 3/30 and 1/41 in the remaining games. You can bet high on this young man!

Last but not the least, Andre Russell completes our all-rounder department. IPL 2019, anyone?

Bowlers

Lasith Malinga remains the greatest bowler the T20I format has ever seen. At 106 wickets, he remains the only player to have over 100 wickets in 20 over format. Malinga has scalped 12 wickets against West Indies apart from another 17 at this ground (the most by anyone).

Sheldon Cottrell garnered attention in the second ODI match here with figures of 4/67. This was a good comeback after his 0/69 figures in the first match. Expect more from the pacer.

garnered attention in the second ODI match here with figures of 4/67. This was a good comeback after his 0/69 figures in the first match. Expect more from the pacer. I Udana completes our bowling trio. Kesrick Williams can be another great choice here as well.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices