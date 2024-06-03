SL vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Sri Lanka vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is set to witness the opening clash of Group D in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, as Sri Lanka takes on South Africa. The encounter promises to be an exciting battle between two teams with contrasting recent form and aspirations.

Sri Lanka enters this match with a mixed bag of results from their warm-up games. After impressive series victories against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, they stumbled in their practice match against the Netherlands. Led by Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka’s strength lies in their bowling diversity, with spinners like Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera complementing their captain’s leg-spin skills. Their batting, however, has been inconsistent, relying heavily on Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis to anchor their innings.

On the other hand, South Africa is looking to bounce back from a recent series whitewash against the West Indies. Missing key players during that series, including captain Aiden Markram and top-order batsman Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa is banking on their return to turn their fortunes around. Their batting lineup boasts depth and power, with Reeza Hendricks and David Miller providing experience and stability in the middle order. The Proteas’ bowling attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi, poses a potent threat to Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, especially on the slow, two-paced wickets expected at Nassau County.

SL vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match SL vs SA, 4th Match Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Monday, 3 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SL vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form SL: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera SA: Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller Weather forecast for SL vs SA match Temperature: 22°C Precipitation: 3% Humidity: 69% Wind: 5 km/h Pitch conditions for SL vs SA Spin-friendly pitch. Scores around 180 expected batting first. Toss Factor in SL vs SA Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first. SL vs SA Head-to-head SL – 5 wins SA – 11 wins Tied – 1 SL vs SA Tata IPL squads SL Squad : Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka SA squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Probable playing XI for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Probable playing XI for South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SL vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Kusal Mendis, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Pathum Nissanka, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Quinton de Kock (c), Kusal Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Maheesh Theekshana (vc)

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen has been in red hot form, as displayed in the recent IPL. He could be a valuable pick for today’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Quinton de Kock: With 83 matches under his belt, de Kock has amassed a total of 2341 runs at a strike rate of 138.11. Known for his aggressive batting style and ability to dominate bowlers, he has been a pivotal figure at the top of the order for South Africa. His versatility and consistency make him a key player to watch out for.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Pathum Nissanka: In 47 T20I innings, Nissanka has scored 1231 runs at an average of 27.97. He can change the course of the game if he gets going. Keeping him in your dream team won’t be a matter a regret.

David Miller: Miller is one of the finest finishers in the current times. The southpaw has struck 2268 runs in 101 T20I innings. He is definitely a must have pick for your dream team.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Angelo Mathews: In his international career spanning 87 matches, Mathews has contributed with both bat and ball, accumulating 1354 runs at a strike rate of 120.35. Known for his calm demeanor and ability to rescue his team from tough situations, Mathews’ experience and leadership on the field have been invaluable to Sri Lanka. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a crucial asset in today’s match against SA.

Aiden Markram: With 1118 runs in 39 matches at an average of 38.55 and a striking strike rate of 150.67, Markram brings explosive batting prowess to the table. Known for his ability to adapt to various match situations and his knack for scoring quick runs, he has scored 9 fifties in T20Is. Additionally, Markram’s ability to contribute significantly with the ball makes him a crucial asset in any fantasy T20 lineup.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka’s captain will be pivotal with his leg-spin, looking to exploit New York’s spin-friendly pitch conditions. With 104 wickets in just 63 matches at a remarkable average of 15.56 and an economy rate of 6.84, Hasaranga has best figures of 4/9. He is effective in both the powerplay and middle overs, making him a key player for fantasy points through wickets and economical bowling.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Matheesha Pathirana: The speedster from Sri Lanka can be a threat for any batting line-up in this tournament. He has bagged 11 wickets in 6 T20I innings. He is expected to add some more wickets in the tally.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada is a standout choice for today’s fantasy T20 lineup, leveraging his impactful performances in T20Is. With 58 wickets in 56 matches at an average of 29.87 and an economy rate of 8.61, Rabada brings a potent blend of pace and accuracy to the bowling attack. His ability to pick crucial wickets in the powerplay and death overs makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga and Quinton de Kock

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen and Maheesh Theekshana

Must Picks for SL vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Quinton de Kock

Heinrich Klaasen

Tristan Stubbs

Wanindu Hasaranga

Keshav Maharaj

Risky choices for SL vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Bjorn Fortuin

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

South Africa enters as the favorites, given their recent form and historical dominance over Sri Lanka in T20Is. However, Sri Lanka’s ability to adapt to conditions and capitalize on their spinners might level the playing field. Expect a closely contested match with both teams aiming to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big