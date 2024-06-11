SL vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Sri Lanka vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SL vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: The match to be played in Florida between the Sri Lanka and Nepal will be crucial as both look to revive their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Sri Lanka has had a tough tournament, having suffered losses to South Africa and Bangladesh. While their loss to South Africa was comprehensive, against Bangladesh it was relatively closer. Thus, Sri Lanka will need a big win either in terms of runs or balls if it is to have any aspirations of going through to the Super 8 stages. Nepal came into the tournament as an exciting side but suffered a defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in its opening match. With a much better pitch expected at Florida, Nepal’s batters will be eager to shine against Sri Lanka.

-- Advertisement --

SL vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Sri Lanka vs Nepal, 23rd Match Venue Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Park Turf Ground, Florida Match Start Time 5:00 AM IST – Wednesday, 12 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SL vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara Nepal: Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami Weather forecast for SL vs NEP match Temperature: 26°C Precipitation: 77% Humidity: 92% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for SL vs NEP Good for the batsmen at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, but as the game goes on the pitch gets slower and helps the spinners. Toss Factor in SL vs NEP The team winning the toss is likely to bat first to take advantage of the conditions. SL vs NEP Head-to-head This will be their first H2H match. SL vs NEP Squads Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Kamal Singh Airee

Probable playing XI for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable playing XI for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SL vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Paudel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Abinash Bohara, Nuwan Thushara

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Paudel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Dhananjaya de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Abinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Nuwan Thushara

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: Mendis is known for his aggressive approach at the start of the innings and ability to up the scoring rate quickly. He is a key player for Sri Lanka in the limited-overs format and can contribute to winning games for Sri Lanka. In his last 3 T20I innings, he has scored 115 runs. Sri Lanka will need Mendis to give them a good start in the upcoming game against Nepal and put up a better show with the bat.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka the Sri Lankan opener and sensation smashed 47 off 28 balls to get his team off to a flying start. He’s been in good form lately so he’s a must have in the team.

Rohit Paudel: Rohit Paudel was the best batter for Nepal against Netherlands, 35 off 37. He played a good hand to get a decent total and will look to carry on against Sri Lanka.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is just not coming back from his injury, and with the burden of captaincy, the performance is being impaired. But he certainly has it in him by way of skill and capability to come back strong with the ball, which is just what Sri Lanka needs to stay in this tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Dipendra Singh Airee: Nepal’s prime all-rounder, Dipendra Singh Airee, has scored 1627 runs and scalped 38 wickets to his name on a consistent basis in T20Is. However, in the previous game against the Netherlands, he failed with the bat but made valuable contributions with the ball at 1 wicket. Airee’s all-round capabilities make him a huge asset for the Nepali team, so his performances really have to be on point in their upcoming games.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara took 4 wickets in the last match against Bangladesh. He was so close to winning the game and will be looking to do so again against Nepal.

Sompal Kami: 28 years old bowler bowled well and bagged 1 wicket for 18 in 4 overs. Sompal Kami troubled the Dutch batters, and his bowling will be key for Nepal against Sri Lanka as well.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Nuwan Thushara and Rohit Paudel

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Pathum Nissanka and Sompal Kami

Must Picks for SL vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Pathum Nissanka

Wanindu Hasaranga

Rohit Paudel

Sompal Kami

Risky choices for SL vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Dasun Shanaka

Gulsan Jha

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Sri Lanka vs Nepal?

It looks like a closely contested match that will end in the favor of Sri Lanka as one can certainly never count out the historical strength of Sri Lanka. However, Nepal could also fancy their chances in the mercurial dynamics of T20 cricket.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big