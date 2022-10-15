Saturday, October 15, 2022
Sri Lanka vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 1 | ICC T20 WC – SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts

By KreedOn Network
SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn
Image Source: NDTV Sports
ICC T20 WC 2022 – SL VS NAM Dream11 Prediction: On Sunday, October 16, at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, the T20 World Cup 2022 will kick off with a match between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Both teams are in Group A, which also includes the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. In this group, the top two teams advance to the Super 12 Stage, which begins the following Saturday.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SL vs NAM T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more. 

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SL vs NAM T20 match. 

SL vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 1 | Complete Details

MatchICC T20 World Cup  – SL vs NAM
SL vs NAM Match DateSunday, October 16th, 2022.
SL vs NAM Match Time9:30 am IST
VenueSimonds Stadium, Geelong

Complete match analysis by experts for SL vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage match 1

Key Players in Form in SL vs NAM teams

  • Sri Lanka: Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa. 
  • Nambia: David Miller, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram. 

Weather conditions in SL vs NAM match

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture. 

Pitch report by experts

The pitch at Simonds Stadium, which is used for the Big Bash, is occasionally sticky. As the game goes on, the pitch can become slower and offer aid to both bowlers and batsmen.

Toss factor in SL vs NAM T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first. 

Venue stats – Simonds Stadium

  • Total T20 matches – 1
  • Matches won Batting First – 0
  • Matches won Batting second – 1
  • Average first innings score – 173
  • Highest score – 176
  • Lowest score – 173

SL vs NAM head-to-head

  • Played: 1
  • Sri Lank won: 1
  • Nambia won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Sri Lanka vs Nambia T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Nambia: Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese.

Probable Playing XI for SL in SL vs NAM T20 World Cup Match 1

Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Chameera, D Madushanka

Probable Playing XI for NAM in SL vs NAM T20 World Cup Match 1

Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, R Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

SL vs NAM T20 2022 World Cup Match 1 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1) 

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Wiese, Kusal Mendis, Nissanka, Asalanka, Erasmus, Dasun Shanaka, Hasaranga, Trumpelmann, Chameera, Theekshana

SL vs NAM T20 2022 World Cup Match 1 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2) 

Kusal Mendis, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Pathum Nissanka, David Wiese, Wanindu Hassaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Ruben Trumplemann

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Kusal Mendis: The wicket-keeper hitter from Sri Lanka has been in charge of getting his team off to a strong start. He has a strike rate of 128.1 in T20 and has a total of 797 runs. 

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Pathum Nissanka: will be looking to shine against Nambia, who has decent stats in T20. Let’s see what he can do in this one.   

David Wiese: Although David Wiese was not given the chance to bat, he nevertheless helped the Namibians win the match by taking two crucial wickets.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Dasun Shanaka: has a strike rate of 108 and has scored 548 runs in T20. He’ll be looking to hit some runs in this one. 

Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga, renowned for his leg spin, has been essential in helping Sri Lanka to significant victories. He has taken 41 wickets in 40 matches. 

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction 

Trumpelmann: Ruben Trumplemann has the potential to take wickets at regular intervals and aspires to bowl on Australian surfaces.

Theekshana: took a wicket against Nambia previously. He may not have convincing stats but will be looking to showcase his talent. 

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team 

  • David Wiese

Must pick for SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

  • Bhanuka Rajapaksa
  • Wanindu Hasaranga
  • David Wiese
  • Ruben Trumpelmann

Risky choices for SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

  • Michael van Lingen
  • Pramod Madushan

Who will win today’s SL vs NAM T20 World Cup match?

As per KreedOn analysis SL is expected to win the match 90 %.

