Sri lanka vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

SL VS IRE Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC| Get the experts analysis on best Dream11 team for today match: Sri Lanka advanced for the T20 World Cup Super 12 with a low-key challenge. The squad lost to Namibia, but they got even by defeating the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates in their subsequent matches. As a result, they qualified for the super tournament’s first round as the group’s league champions. On the other hand, Ireland enters the tournament fresh off a huge victory over the West Indies, the reigning champions, in their last game. Despite losing to Zimbabwe in their opening game of the competition, they won two games to go to the Super 12.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both SL vs IRE T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s SL vs IRE T20 match.

SL vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup – Match 15 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – SL vs IRE SL vs IRE Match Date Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. SL vs IRE Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Blundstone Arena

Complete match analysis by experts for SL vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 15

Key Players in Form in SL vs IRE teams

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher.

Weather conditions in SL vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup match 15

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

At the beginning of an inning, pacers can create the ball chatter, but after that, it’s a batters’ game. The team that wins the toss will be eager to bowl first and keep the opposition’s total below 160 runs.

Toss factor in SL vs IRE T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Blundstone Stadium

Total T20 matches – 9

Matches won Batting First – 5

Matches won Batting second – 4

Average first innings score – 165

Highest score – 213

Lowest score – 118

SL vs IRE head-to-head

Played: 2

Sri Lanka won: 2

Ireland won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Probable Playing XI for SL in SL vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 15

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando.

Probable Playing XI for IRE in SL vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 15

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction | Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match 15 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team for today match (T1)

Wanindu Hasranga, Kusal Mendis, Lorcan Tucker, Nissnaka, Rajapaksa, Paul Stirling, Dasun Shanaka, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Kumara, Mark Adair

SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team for today match (T2)

Kusal Mendis, Paul Stirling, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andrew Balbirnie, Wanindu Hassaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Curtis Campher, Joshua Little, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Adair.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Kusal Mendis: The wicket-keeper hitter from Sri Lanka has been in charge of getting his team off to a strong start. He has a strike rate of 128.1 in T20 and has a total of 797 runs.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Pathum Nissanka: will be looking to shine against Nambia, who has decent stats in T20. Let’s see what he can do in this one.

Paul Stirling: With his stats and experience, Paul Stirling is unquestionably an Irish legend. A strike rate of 135 and with almost 3000 runs proves how great he is.

All-rounder prediction for today dream11 match

Dasun Shanaka: has a strike rate of 108 and has scored 548 runs in T20. He’ll be looking to hit some runs in this one.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga, renowned for his leg spin, has been essential in helping Sri Lanka to significant victories. He has taken 41 wickets in 40 matches.

Bowlers Prediction for today dream11 team prediction

Gareth Delany

Theekshana: took a wicket against Nambia previously. He may not have convincing stats, but he will be looking to showcase his talent.

Captain prediction for today Dream11 team prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain prediction for today Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis

Must pick for SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Mendis

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Wanindu Hasaranga

Curtis Campher

Gareth Delany

Risky choices for SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Simi Singh

Charith Asalanka

Who will win today’s SL vs IRE T20 World Cup match?

Sri Lanka is the favourites to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against Ireland.

