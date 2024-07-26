SL vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction – Match 1 | Sri Lanka vs India Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report – T20I series 2024

- Advertisement -

SL vs IND T20I Dream11 Prediction: The Sri Lanka team will play India in the first T20 match of the Indian tour of Sri Lanka on July 27, 2024, Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team is high on confidence as they prepare to play Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series that begins on July 27.

With new coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, the squad would seem stronger to start with a victory in the first T20 this Saturday. On the other hand, The Sri Lankan will also step onto the field under a new captain Charith Asalanka.

SL vs IND Dream11 Prediction | T20I Series – Match 1

Match SL vs IND – T20I series- Match 1 SL vs IND Match Date Saturday, July 27th, 2024 SL vs IND Match Time 7: 00 PM IST SL vs IND Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Best Dream11 Team Prediction – Tips by Experts for SL vs IND T20I – Match 1

Key Players in the Form SL top performers: Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga IND top performers: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar Weather forecast for the SL vs IND – Match 1 Temperature – 28°C

Precipitation – 20%

Wind Speed – 15 km/h Pitch Conditions for SL vs IND – Match 1 The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium’s pitch in Kandy is primarily on the slower side. Bowling here is usually enjoyable for spinners because the ball tends to hold a little bit on the surface. At this venue, the average score when batting first is 161and the match should prove to be very keenly contested. Toss Factor in SL vs IND Match 1 Teams will most likely prefer to bowl first. SL vs IND Head-to-head in T20I Matches Played: 29

Won by SL: 9

Won by IND: 19

Draw: 0

No Result: 1 Squads SL vs IND Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd Siraj.

Probable Playing X1 for SL

Kusal Mendis(wk), Patthum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheehsa Pathirana.

Probable Playing X1 for IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SL vs IND T20I Series | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Kusal Mendis (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Avishka Fernando, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Matheehsa Pathirana

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Kusal Mendis (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj (c), Matheehsa Pathirana

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: The 29-year-old Kusal Mendis is an attacking right-hand hard hitter and top-order batter, who is in exceptional form in the Lanka Premier League 2024, he scored 329 runs. He looks brilliant as always and has solid technique.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Avishka Fernando: In the Lanka Premier League 2024, Avishka Fernando is the top run scorer among Sri Lankan batters thanks to his recent magic touch with the bat in hand. In the series against India, he is a batter to watch out for.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: With a strike rate of 162.8 and an average of 37.8, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already amassed 643 runs in just 19 innings during his fantastic start to his T20I career. He is one of the rare Indian batters with hundreds in all three formats.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga: The former skipper and top all-rounder in this format. The best white-ball spinner in Sri Lanka. In ten matches in the LPL 2024, he took 15 wickets. In T20Is, he has 110 wickets.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is your go-to pick in the all-rounder category considering his performance in T20 World Cup 2024 glory and his ability to score quickly with bat in hand and take crucial wickets with the ball.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Matheehsa Pathirana: Known as ‘Baby Malinga’. He is a specialist death bowler who spent time in the IPL with CSK, honing his craft. With 15 wickets, he concluded the LPL 2024 as the second-highest wicket-taker.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm medium-fast bowler likes playing against Sri Lanka and will look to recreate his past performances against the host.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Must Picks for SL vs IND 1st T20I Match Dream11 Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Matheehsa Pathirana

Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Risky choices for SL vs IND Dream11 prediction | IND vs SL 1st T20I Match

Maheesh Theekshana

Rinku Singh

Who will win the T20I Series match 1 between Sri Lanka and India?

India, with their strong team composition and recent dominant performances, looks favorite to win this Saturday against Sri Lanka at Kandy.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big