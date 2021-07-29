SL vs Ind 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction | Srilanka vs India

Series: Sri Lanka vs India T20 series, 2021 | 3rd T20 | Series tied at 1-1 Match Date: 29th July 2021, Thursday Match Time: 8 p.m (IST) Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SL vs Ind 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction: The tied series at the moment will conclude in the series decider tonight. This is the last T20 match that India will play before the T20 World Cup to be played in UAE and Oman later this year. Before going to play in the tournament, India will look to win the match and the series as well, but they have a big issue in front of them.

Krunal Pandya, who was tested positive for Covid-19, was isolated and ruled out of the remaining matches before the second T20. Along with him, a few other key players including, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Hardik Pandya, were also isolated after coming in close contact with him. In the second match, India was left with only five batsmen in the mix.

India is expected to play the same batting lineup in the third match. With the limited options remaining, India needs to capitalize their batting and score more runs than last time. Sri Lanka, at the moment, has the momentum of the series. This could be the beginning of their resurrection if they win this match.

Key Players In Form players: India: Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikar Dhawan Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva Weather: Hot weather with extreme humidity in the air. Pitch Conditions: The pitch has some moisture in it because of the humid conditions, which will assist the spinners more, and the ball will come on to the bat a little slow. A score of 155-165 will be a par score. Toss: The team winning the toss would want to bowl first because of the slowness of the pitch. Injury Update: Navdeep Saini is likely to miss out on the 3rd match due to a shoulder injury. However, the final call on his availability is yet to be taken. Venue stats: Total T20 Matches- 38 Matches won batting first- 18 Matches won batting second- 19 Average first innings score- 156 Average second innings score- 138 Highest total recorded- 215/5 (19.4 overs) by BAN vs SL Lowest total recorded- 80/10 (17.2 overs) by AFG vs ENG Highest score chased- 215/5 (19.4 overs) by BAN vs SL Lowest runs defended- 115/6 (20 overs) by RSA vs SL H2H: Total T20’s: 21 Won by India: 14 Won by Sri Lanka: 6 Form: India: L W W W L Sri Lanka: L L L L W Squads: India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando

Sl vs Ind 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team

Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Avishka Fernando, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunartne, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Wicket Keepers | Srilanka vs India

Sanju Samson – Samson has become a player who can score at a quick rate, but he has lacked consistency. If he allows himself a little bit of time in the middle, he can score runs with more efficiency.

Batters | Srilanka vs India

Shikhar Dhawan – Because of the time he spends with the next generation of players in the middle, Dhawan has now adopted the role of an anchor, and his experience allows him to do that.

Avishka Fernando – Most of the Sri Lankan batting attack depends on Fernando to score runs at the top of the order. He has been their most consistent batter and needs to perform in this match as well for their chances of winning.

Devdutt Padikkal – Padikkal has been around for only a couple of years in the domestic circuit and IPL, but he has shown good intent and maturity in his batting. This is a chance for him to display his skills at the international level as well.

All-rounders | Srilanka vs India

Dhananjaya de Silva – All-rounders have not performed well in this series when a lot was expected from them. Dhananjaya de Silva is an experienced player. With his batting talent and his off-break bowling, he will be very useful in these conditions. He performed well in the second match, which is a positive sign for Sri Lanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga – Hasaranga has been outstanding this series. Most of the players are not taking any risks against him, and Sri Lanka has used him in crucial situations. He should continue bowling the tight lines and lengths in this match as well.

Chamika Karunaratne – Otherwise a bowler, Karunartne has impressed everyone with his finishing abilities with the bat too. His six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over in the second match was the moment that swung the match in Sri Lanka’s favor. He would love to maintain this new role and win matches for his team.

Bowlers | Srilanka vs India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Making a comeback in this series, Bhuvneshwar has lived up to the expectations. In the first T20, he picked a four-fer and won India the match. He would now look to cement his place in the T20World Cup squad.

Kuldeep Yadav – Kuldeep Yadav, in the second match, was the pick of the bowlers. He picked up 2 wickets and also created a few half chances. He would want to advantage of the turning conditions and try to pick more wickets in the decider.

Rahul Chahar – Rahul Chahar bowls strategically and can take wickets. His aggressive bowling style allows him to do so. He would surely want to contribute to his team and restrict Sri Lanka to low scores.

Varun Chakravarthy – In his debut series, he bowled well, maintaining the lines and lengths while using variations. He only got one wicket in each match but was decent with his economy.

Captain | SL vs India t20

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

Vice-Captain | SL vs India t20

Devdutt Padikkal (VC)

