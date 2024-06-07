Friday, June 7, 2024
SL vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

SL vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
5 mins read
Updated:
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: As the 15th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, cricket fans eagerly anticipate the showdown between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Both teams are in dire need of a win to kickstart their campaign and register their first points on the board. While Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the tournament, Sri Lanka is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to South Africa.

Sri Lanka had a disappointing showing against South Africa, with their batting lineup struggling to score runs. Key players like Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews will need to perform well in the upcoming match. On the positive side, their bowling attack showed promise in restricting South Africa’s scoring. Captain Wanindu Hasaranga’s all-round abilities will be crucial in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh, led by their young captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, are keen to make a strong start in the World Cup. They have experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah who provide stability. Shakib’s leadership and performance under pressure will be crucial.

The bowling unit, including Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam, can trouble Sri Lanka’s batting lineup. The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas is known for being good for batting, but bowlers who hit the right lengths can also be successful. The average score on this pitch is around 150, making for a balanced contest between bat and ball.

SL vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 15th Match
Venue Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST –Saturday, 8 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SL vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Angelo Mathews

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah
Weather forecast for SL vs BAN match Temperature: 32°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 47%

Wind: 16 km/h
Pitch conditions for SL vs BAN Grand Prairie Stadium favors batsmen. 
Toss Factor in SL vs BAN The team winning the toss might choose to bowl first. 
SL vs BAN Head-to-head Sri Lanka: 11 wins

Bangladesh: 5 wins
SL vs BAN Squads Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vice-capt), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan.

Probable playing XI for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SL vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Liton Das, Kusal Mendis, Mahmudullah, Pathum Nissanka, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Liton Das, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shoriful Islam

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: Mendis is a dependable wicket-keeper batsman known for his ability to stabilize the innings. In the previous match, he scored 19 runs. His role behind the stumps ensures he is a crucial pick for the fantasy lineup. 

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Mahmudullah: In 131 T20I matches, Mahmudullah has accumulated 2299 runs at an average of 24.2 and a strike rate of 119.0. Among his eight half-centuries, his highest score is 64*.

Litton Das: Das is dangerous for his explosive batting skills. In T20Is, he has played 82 matches, scoring 1804 runs at an average of 23.1 and a strikingly high strike rate of 128.1. His highest score of 83 showcases his ability to dominate bowlers and score quickly. While he hasn’t yet reached a century in T20Is, his 10 half-centuries underline his consistency. Remember, he almost took the game away single-handedly from India during the 2022 World Cup in Adelaide.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Angelo Mathews: With 1,370 runs to his name at an impressive strike rate of 120.1, Mathews has been a consistent performer in the shortest format of the game. He has a highest score of 81* and has also contributed with the ball, taking 45 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09. 

Shakib Al Hasan: The veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder has 122 matches under his belt, in which he has amassed 2440 runs at an average of 23.5, including 12 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 121.9. Shakib’s left-arm spin has been equally potent, taking 146 wickets at an economy rate of 6.78 and an impressive average of 20.4. His best figures are 5/20.  

Wanindu Hasaranga: With 66 T20I matches to his name, Hasaranga has shown his potential both with bat and ball. He has scored 650 runs at an average of 14.8 and a strike rate of 130.0, including 2 half-centuries. As a right-arm leg-spin bowler, Hasaranga has been impressive, taking 106 wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 and an average of 15.5. His best figures are 4/9.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Matheesha Pathirana: The rising star from Sri Lanka has been making waves with his right-arm fast bowling abilities. In T20Is, he has featured in 7 matches, claiming 11 wickets with a best of 4/24. Pathirana’s economy rate of 8.82 and impressive strike rate of 12.4 illustrate his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is a key player in T20I cricket for Bangladesh, having taken 120 wickets in just 95 innings. His ability to pick up wickets consistently makes him a must-have player in any fantasy side. With his deceptive variations and control, he is a threat to any opposition batsman.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Kusal Mendis and Mustafizur Rahman

Must Picks for SL vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Kusal Mendis
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Matheesha Pathirana

Risky choices for SL vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Rishad Hossain

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?

Sri Lanka has had a more balanced recent form with three wins and two losses in their last five matches, whereas Bangladesh has struggled with one win, one no-result, and three losses. Despite their recent batting struggles, Sri Lanka’s bowling unit has shown promise, especially in restricting opposition teams. 

KreedOn predicts Sri Lanka to win today’s contest. However, Bangladesh’s experienced players, especially Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Mustafizur Rahman, could turn the game in their favor if they perform well.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


