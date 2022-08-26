SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 Match 1 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for todays match: It’s the kickoff match of an exciting tournament. The Asia Cup has produced some of the most memorable matches and close encounters. After introducing the T20 format to the tournament, it has been the fast-paced high quality game of cricket.

This year, there are six teams divided in two pools from which two will qualify from each group to the Super 4 round. India, Pakistan and the newly qualified Hong Kong are in Pool A and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh comprise Pool B. It is a tournament known for upsets and surprises. Fans are waiting for more of it.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s dream11 team.

SL vs AFG Asia Cup – Match 1 | Complete Details

Match Asia Cup Match 1 – SL vs AFG SL vs AFG Match Date Saturday, August 27, 2022 SL vs AFG Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Dubai International Stadium

Complete Match analysis by experts for SL vs AFG Asia cup, Match 1

Key Players in Form in SL and AFG teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

Weather conditions in SL vs AFG Asia cup match 1

-- Advertisement --

It is going to be an extremely hot day in Dubai. The temperature will be around 40 degree celsius and 30 percent humidity.

SL vs AFG Match – Pitch report by experts

The cricket pitch in Dubai suits batsmen but the dimensions of the ground gives an edge for spinners and death over bowlers.

Toss factor in SL vs AFG Asia cup match 1

-- Advertisement --

Chasing would be the ideal option after winning the toss. Thus, the winning captain will choose to bowl first.

Venue stats – Dubai international stadium

Total T20 matches -74

Matches won Batting First – 34

Matches won Batting second – 39

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 211

Lowest score – 55

SL vs AFG Head to head

Played: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Sri Lanka won: 1

Asia cup 2022 Squads – Sri Lanka & Afghanistan

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for SL in Asia Cup Match 1

Pathum Nissanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

Probable Playing XI for AFG in Asia Cup Match 1

Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat.

Where to watch SL vs AFG Asia Cup, Match 1

In India, cricket lovers can watch the 1st match of Asia cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Sri Lankaon Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Live streaming of Afg vs SL will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2022, Match: 1

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hazrathullah Zazai, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (vc), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga ©, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Dasun Shanaka (vc), Mohammed Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan ©, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Noor Ahmad

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz is the first WK pick for this match. In the recent matches, Gurbaz showed potential with bat as well as behind the wickets.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Pathum Nissanka: Sri Lanka’s openers have their own flamboyance and Nissanka is one of them. He was amazing against Australia in the T20 series in June.

All rounder Prediction for today’s dream 11 team

Dasun Shanaka: The Sri Lankan skipper knows how to handle crunch situations and has the power to muscle a few boundaries in the death overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The premium spinner of the lions. Hasaranga might single handedly turn the course of the match. He is one of the best all rounder in the Sri Lankan side.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Rashid Khan: Undoubtedly the most feared spinner today. Afghanistan fans have all their eyes on Rashid Khan.

Mujeeb ur Rahman: The deputy of Rashid Khan. The spin duo is Afghanistan’s biggest strength.

Captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Rashid Khan

Must picks for SL vs AFG today’s Dream11 Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Pathum Nissanka

Rashid Khan

Dasun Shanaka

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Risky choices for SL vs AFG in today’s Dream 11 Prediction

Naveen ul Haq

Who will win today’s match?

The Lankan T20 side is in splendid form. In fact Sri Lanka has never seemed this promising since the retirement of Sangakkara and Jayawardene. But Afghanistan is a rising powerhouse. Their bowling attack, especially spinners, are simply world class. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to win the first match of Asia Cup.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

READ | Asia Cup 2022 – Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to Watch – All you need to know

READ | Top 5 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup | Moments to Remember

READ | Top 5 most controversial moments in the history of Asia Cup

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport