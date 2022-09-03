SL vs Afg Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 Match 7 Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

Sl VS Afg Dream11 Prediction: The 2022 Asia Cup is going pretty well so far and cricket fans around the world are getting increasingly ecstatic for more. And today we’ll witness yet another exciting match where Afghanistan will lock horns against Sri Lanka.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both teams, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both teams, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

SL vs AFG Asia Cup – Match 7 | Complete Details

Match Asia Cup Match 7 – SRI vs AFG SL vs AFG Match Date Sunday, September 3rd, 2022. SL vs AFG Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Dubai International Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for SL vs AFG Asia cup, Match 7

Key Players in Form in SL and AFG teams

Sri Lanka: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Weather conditions in SL vs AFG Asia cup match 7

Another hot day in Dubai with the temperature hovering around 39-degree Celsius and the humidity around 34 percent.

SL vs AFG Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

The dew factor will be present in addition to the long dimensions of the ground. Batsmen can trust the surface, but once the spinners hit, it is going to be difficult to find boundaries.

Toss factor in SL vs AFG Asia cup match 7

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are good at chasing down targets. The pitch also favors the chasers. So that would be the way to go after winning the toss.

Venue stats – Dubai International Stadium

Total T20 matches -78

Matches won Batting First – 34

Matches won Batting second – 39

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 211

Lowest score – 55

SL vs AFG Head-to-head

Played: 2

Sri Lanka won: 1

Afghanistan won: 1

Asia Cup 2022 Squads – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

-- Advertisement --

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Probable Playing XI for SL in Match 7

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Probable Playing XI for AFG in Match 7

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi ©, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Najibullah-Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Dasun Shanaka, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rashid-Khan, FazalHaq Farooqi (C)

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 – Dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Kusal Mendis: can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has done a good job so far.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Chamika Karunaratne: So far in this tournament, he has scored 47 runs and taken two wickets. He’ll be looking to make another big impact in this game.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: He is in average form, but all that can change after looking at his previous record in T20. With a strike rate of 92, we can expect some magic from him.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Mohammad Nabi: He has scored 8 runs and taken 2 wickets. He’ll be a good option to consider here.

Wanindu Hasaranga: He is in good form and has an average strike rate of 94. Let’s hope it continues that way for him.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Rashid Khan: Has been excellent so far. He also broke Tim Southee’s record to become the second-highest wicket-taker T20’s.

Theekshana: Took one wicket in the previous game and has an economy of 7.30. His form can be questioned, but it can all change in this one.

Captain Prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Wanindu Hasaranaga

Vice-captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

FazalHaq Farooqi

Must pick for SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

FazalHaq Farooqi

Wanindu Hasaranaga

Rashid Khan

Risky choices for SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Nuwanidu Fernando

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Who will win today’s SL vs AFG match?

Afghanistan will be in full confidence, who won all the matches till now, while Sri Lanka won one and lost one. Nevertheless, now either side will be looking to win. We reckon Afghanistan will be the winners in this one.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport