Monday, July 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketSix Indians Make the Cut in ICC T20 World Cup ‘Team of...
-- Advertisement --

Six Indians Make the Cut in ICC T20 World Cup ‘Team of the Tournament’, Kohli Left Out

Six Indians Make the Cut in ICC T20 World Cup ‘Team of the Tournament’, Kohli Left Out | KreedOn
Image Source: prtechnews.com
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed its ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the recent T20 World Cup. Notably, despite Virat Kohli‘s significant contribution to India’s win against South Africa in the final, he was not included in this elite team. India secured their second T20 World Cup title by narrowly defeating South Africa by seven runs in a dramatic finale.

-- Advertisement --

Kohli, who was elevated to the opener position for the tournament, had a modest performance throughout the World Cup until the final match. There, he delivered a crucial innings, scoring 76 runs off 59 balls and earning the player of the match title. Nevertheless, Kohli was not included in the ICC XI.

The ICC’s roster included six Indian players, showcasing their strong performance. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh were all selected. Rohit led by example, scoring 257 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 156.7, making him the second-highest run-scorer after Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

-- Advertisement --

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the standout players, was honored as the Player of the Tournament. Bumrah claimed 15 wickets and his ability to limit the scoring rate was crucial for India. His economy rate of 4.17 was the best ever recorded by a bowler in a single edition of the men’s T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup – Team of The Tournament

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Suryakumar Yadav
  3. Hardik Pandya
  4. Axar Patel
  5. Jasprit Bumrah
  6. Arshdeep Singh
  7. Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  8. Rashid Khan
  9. Fazalhaq Farooqi
  10. Marcus Stoinis
  11. Nicholas Pooran
  12. Anrich Nortje (12th Man)
Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
T20 World Cup Set to Become Top ICC Event: World Cricketers Association survey
Next article
Inter-State Athletics: Ancy Sojan Triumphs in Long Jump, Jena Surpasses 80m Mark

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Wimbledon 2024: Find Out Where to Watch Sumit Nagal vs Miomir Kecmanovic in India

Saiman Das -
Indian Tennis Player Sumit Nagal is set to compete in the opening round of Wimbledon 2024 on Monday, July...
Badminton

‘Aim is to win a medal, it’s not impossible to achieve’: PV Sindhu Prior to Paris Olympics

Saiman Das -
With the Paris Olympics approaching in less than a month, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist in badminton, is...
News

Inter-State Athletics: Ancy Sojan Triumphs in Long Jump, Jena Surpasses 80m Mark

Saiman Das -
The final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championship was filled with excitement as the national record in the...
Cricket

T20 World Cup Set to Become Top ICC Event: World Cricketers Association survey

Sumit Malgotra -
A report given by the World Cricketers Association (WCA) clarifies the views of cricket players from around the world...
Football

Top 10 Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Female Football Players

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Although football is still dominated by male football players, women are becoming more famous and respected in the sport....
Javelin

Olympic Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended for Doping Offence, Set to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics

Harshal Barot -
Indian javelin thrower DP Manu, an Olympic hopeful, was provisionally suspended for Doping Offence by the National Anti-Doping Agency,...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019