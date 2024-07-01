Six Indians Make the Cut in ICC T20 World Cup ‘Team of the Tournament’, Kohli Left Out

- Advertisement -

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed its ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the recent T20 World Cup. Notably, despite Virat Kohli‘s significant contribution to India’s win against South Africa in the final, he was not included in this elite team. India secured their second T20 World Cup title by narrowly defeating South Africa by seven runs in a dramatic finale.

Kohli, who was elevated to the opener position for the tournament, had a modest performance throughout the World Cup until the final match. There, he delivered a crucial innings, scoring 76 runs off 59 balls and earning the player of the match title. Nevertheless, Kohli was not included in the ICC XI.

The ICC’s roster included six Indian players, showcasing their strong performance. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh were all selected. Rohit led by example, scoring 257 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 156.7, making him the second-highest run-scorer after Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Conquering the world, and dominating the #T20WorldCup Team of the Tournament 🙌 More as six of India's champions make the XI 📝https://t.co/bSJFWHPivI — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah, one of the standout players, was honored as the Player of the Tournament. Bumrah claimed 15 wickets and his ability to limit the scoring rate was crucial for India. His economy rate of 4.17 was the best ever recorded by a bowler in a single edition of the men’s T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup – Team of The Tournament

