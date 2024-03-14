Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal Upsets World No.13, Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals | Ayhika and Sutirtha Exit Tournament

- Advertisement -

At the Infinity Arena in Singapore, Achanta Sharath Kamal from India showcased impressive table tennis skills at Singapore Smash 2024, defeating Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic, ranked 13th globally, with a score of 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9) in an exciting match.

Sharath initially struggled against Darko but quickly found his rhythm, eventually overwhelming his opponent with a barrage of shots to secure a place in the Round of 16 at the prestigious Singapore Smash tournament.

Despite being 41 years old, Sharath continues to defy age barriers and remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of table tennis, consistently causing upsets. In the upcoming round, he will face the winner of the match between Omar Assar of Egypt and Lee Sang Su of South Korea.

Age ain't nothin' but a number! 😄 41-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal defeats World No. 13 Darko Jorgic of Slovenia (8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9) to book his spot in the WTT Singapore smash Round of 16.#WTT #SingaporeSmash #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/01MUoupGxs — Khel Now (@KhelNow) March 13, 2024

On the other hand, the Mukherjee sisters, Ahyika and Sutirtha, faced disappointment as they bowed out of the women’s round of 16, suffering a defeat against the formidable pair of Adina Diaconu and Maria Xiao. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to overcome their higher-ranked opponents, losing with a scoreline of 1-3 (4-11, 14-12, 3-11, 9-11).

From the start, the Indian pair seemed uneasy and struggled for direction. They made many mistakes, hitting the ball into the net, and constantly trailed their opponents, who were quick to capitalize on their errors.

They kept Ahyika and Sutirtha out of the game, even after the score was level at 1-1. Diaconu and Xiao will now play against Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

