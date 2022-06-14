Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Signing off Khelo India Youth Games 2021 (Day 10) – Haryana Tops the medal tally

By Nidhi Singh
Khelo India Youth 2021- KreedOn
The thrilling events of Khelo India Youth Games 2021, hosted by Haryana have come to an end. Participation by exemplary athletes put stars to this event. Yesterday was the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games which was being organized at Indradanush Auditorium Panchkula.

The fight to achieve the top spot in the medal tally between Haryana and Maharashtra could be seen from day one. However, Haryana won this tug of war against Maharashtra with 52 gold, 39 silver, and 46 bronze.

A memorable day for MIZORAM 

Mizoram won its first gold at SBI Khelo India Youth games 2021 against Kerala in a football final by 5-1 on the final day.

Handball

Haryana won the finals of the handball match against Himachal Pradesh by 1 point at KIYG 2021.

Boxing

Gitika from Haryana won the finals of boxing at SBI KIYG 2021. Representatives of Dream11 Sahil Desai, Senior Manager CSR and Nishieth Babu, Associate CSR felicitated the medalists.

Kho Kho

Maharashtra won the finals of “Kho Kho” against Odisha at SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021 on the final day.

