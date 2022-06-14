Signing off Khelo India Youth Games 2021 (Day 10) – Haryana Tops the medal tally

- Advertisement -

The thrilling events of Khelo India Youth Games 2021, hosted by Haryana have come to an end. Participation by exemplary athletes put stars to this event. Yesterday was the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games which was being organized at Indradanush Auditorium Panchkula.

The fight to achieve the top spot in the medal tally between Haryana and Maharashtra could be seen from day one. However, Haryana won this tug of war against Maharashtra with 52 gold, 39 silver, and 46 bronze.

Hosts Haryana emerge on top of the charts in the SBI #KIYG2021 with 52 🥇 medals.#Maharashtra stands at the 2nd place after putting up a tough fight winning 45 🥇medals.#Karnataka takes the 3rd spot with 22 🥇medals Many Congratulations to all👍#KheloIndia #UmeedSeYakeenTak pic.twitter.com/vX1TCCjaNS — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 13, 2022

-- Advertisement --

A memorable day for MIZORAM

-- Advertisement --

Mizoram won its first gold at SBI Khelo India Youth games 2021 against Kerala in a football final by 5-1 on the final day.

Handball

-- Advertisement --

Haryana won the finals of the handball match against Himachal Pradesh by 1 point at KIYG 2021.

Boxing

Gitika from Haryana won the finals of boxing at SBI KIYG 2021. Representatives of Dream11 Sahil Desai, Senior Manager CSR and Nishieth Babu, Associate CSR felicitated the medalists.

#Khelolndia Youth Games is a great platform to showcase athletic prowess of India's talented Youth- Mr. Bhavit Sheth, COO & Founder @Dream11#Haryana's Gitika proves it true by winning the final #Boxing match at SBI #KIYG2021 Congratulations Gitika👍#UmeedSeYakeenTak pic.twitter.com/rpCCbBBLPs — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 13, 2022

Kho Kho

Maharashtra won the finals of “Kho Kho” against Odisha at SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021 on the final day.

Complete dominance of #Maharashtra in #KhoKho 🤩 the team wins the Finals against #Odisha at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 For upliftment of Grassroots level Sports like #KhoKho, @Dream11 has been active in promoting the sports as one of our sponsors in SBI #KIYG2021 pic.twitter.com/MGxCQgiEQ9 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 13, 2022

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport