Shuttler Pramod Bhagat bagged silver & bronze at Spanish Para-Badminton International

Shuttler Pramod Bhagat grabbed silver medal in singles and bronze in mixed doubles at the Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023 in Spain on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Indian lost to England’s Daniel Bethell 6-21 18-21 while competing in the SL3 singles category. Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, who competed in XD SL3-SU5 in the mixed doubles semi-finals, faced France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustin Noel in the semi-finals 17-21 13-21 and had to settle for bronze.

In the men’s doubles, Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who competed in the MD SU5 category, lost in the quarterfinals to the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar 20-22 21-12 20-22. Sukant Kadam went down to France’s Lucas Mazur 13-21 10-21 in SL 4 event.

