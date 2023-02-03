MUST WATCH! Shubman Gill, I. Kishan & Chahal recreated Roadies episode in a funny way

- Advertisement -

Shubman Gill showcased a stunning performance with his maiden T20I hundred in the recently concluded final of the T20I series against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Gill went on to record the highest score by an Indian batsman in the shortest format of the game and helped India to their biggest win in T20Is. After his sizzling knock with the bat, the star Indian batsman, Shubman Gill indulged in banter by recreating the Roadies audition with the team members in the hotel.

Gill shared a video on Instagram a day after India’s 168-run win against New Zealand where he can be seen engaging in hilarious banter with Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal. The trio was seen mimicking the popular show Roadies in their hotel room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

The Indian batting ace recreated the famous audition clip from the reality show Roadies. Gill, Yuvi Chahal, and Ishan Kishan were seen acting as Roadies contestant in this rib-tickling video.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic, Shivam Mavi and Krunal Pandya commented with ‘faces with tears of joy emojis’. Even Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty commented ‘Epicccc’ on the post.

