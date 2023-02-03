Friday, February 3, 2023
MUST WATCH! Shubman Gill, I. Kishan & Chahal recreated Roadies episode in a funny way

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- Times Now
Shubman Gill showcased a stunning performance with his maiden T20I hundred in the recently concluded final of the T20I series against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Gill went on to record the highest score by an Indian batsman in the shortest format of the game and helped India to their biggest win in T20Is. After his sizzling knock with the bat, the star Indian batsman, Shubman Gill indulged in banter by recreating the Roadies audition with the team members in the hotel.

Gill shared a video on Instagram a day after India’s 168-run win against New Zealand where he can be seen engaging in hilarious banter with Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal. The trio was seen mimicking the popular show Roadies in their hotel room.

The Indian batting ace recreated the famous audition clip from the reality show Roadies. Gill, Yuvi Chahal, and Ishan Kishan were seen acting as Roadies contestant in this rib-tickling video.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic, Shivam Mavi and Krunal Pandya commented with ‘faces with tears of joy emojis’. Even Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty commented ‘Epicccc’ on the post.

Top 10 Cricket Balls | BUY the best cricket balls review by experts

 

As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
