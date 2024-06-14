Shruti Vora Makes History as First Indian to Win 3-Star Grand Prix Event

- Advertisement -

Shruti Vora made history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian rider to win a 3-star Grand Prix event, achieving this feat in Lipica, Slovenia, with a score of 67.761 points.

A seasoned rider, Shruti Vora has previously represented India in numerous international competitions, including the 2022 Dressage World Championship and the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014.

Colonel Jaiveer Singh, the Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India, praised Shruti Vora’s accomplishment, noting that her success is likely to motivate more women to pursue the sport professionally.

India has also shown remarkable performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games in the equestrian dressage team event. The team, comprising Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriit Singh, Hriday Chheda, and Anush Agarwalla, secured a gold medal at the esteemed competition.

