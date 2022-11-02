Wednesday, November 2, 2022
India’s fastest Ice Speed Skater, Shruti Kotwal Breaks National Record in Ice Speed Skating in USA

By Nidhi Singh
Shruti Kotwal Breaks National Record in Ice Speed Skating, USA
Image Source- News18
Shruti Kotwal, India’s fastest Ice Speed Skater broke the national record in Ice speed skating at the beginning of the skating season. Shruti clocked a timing of 42.21 seconds in a 500 meters race just two weeks before the AmCup 2022.

Shruti Kotwal, holder of multiple national records commented,

“I am extremely thrilled by the results we were able to achieve in the last two championships. We are working hard to perform and compete at the highest level, and in the last few weeks, we have understood the level of competition will grow higher. While it feels great to set a national record, I am aiming at outperforming myself race after race. Many other championships are coming up, and I hope to do the best in all of the races ahead”.

Speed skating is a winter racing sport where athletes compete on an ice-based circuit and use skates to navigate their way. In recent years, speed skating has gained immense popularity in India.

Kotwal Added,

“I started with roller skates at the age of seven, and my love of ice speed skating grew slowly. It requires body balancing and very high concentration during movement at high speeds. We are happy to see the kind of support we are receiving and I hope to inspire the next generation of speed skaters from India. Our country has a lot of promising talent and, I urge the sports authorities and ministries to provide these kids with better infrastructure for them to compete at the highest level in the world”,

Nidhi Singh
