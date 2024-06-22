Shreyasi Singh Earns Paris Olympics Berth After Quota Swap Approval by ISSF

- Advertisement -

Shreyasi Singh, an experienced trap shooter, has been added to the final 21-member Indian shooting squad for the Paris Olympics due to a quota swap approved by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed the inclusion after receiving ISSF’s approval for the quota swap request. Manu Bhaker, who secured the top position in both air pistol and sports pistol, enabled the swap of one quota place for a female trap shooter, leading to Shreyasi’s selection.

Shreyasi, 32, who is also an active politician with the BJP and represents the Jamui constituency in the Bihar Assembly, will compete in the women’s trap event alongside Rajeshwari Kumari.

The team now consists of eight members in rifle, seven in pistol, and six in the shotgun category. Including mixed events, the squad will have 28 starts at the Olympics, scheduled to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

The last occasion Indian shooters secured Olympic medals was at the 2012 London Games, where Vijay Kumar won silver and Gagan Narang earned bronze. This achievement followed Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold medal win at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

