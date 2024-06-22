Saturday, June 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsShreyasi Singh Earns Paris Olympics Berth After Quota Swap Approval by ISSF
-- Advertisement --

Shreyasi Singh Earns Paris Olympics Berth After Quota Swap Approval by ISSF

Shreyasi Singh Secures Spot in Paris Olympics After ISSF Quota Swap Approval | KreedOn
Image Source: Times Of India
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Shreyasi Singh, an experienced trap shooter, has been added to the final 21-member Indian shooting squad for the Paris Olympics due to a quota swap approved by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

-- Advertisement --

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed the inclusion after receiving ISSF’s approval for the quota swap request. Manu Bhaker, who secured the top position in both air pistol and sports pistol, enabled the swap of one quota place for a female trap shooter, leading to Shreyasi’s selection.

Shreyasi, 32, who is also an active politician with the BJP and represents the Jamui constituency in the Bihar Assembly, will compete in the women’s trap event alongside Rajeshwari Kumari.

-- Advertisement --

The team now consists of eight members in rifle, seven in pistol, and six in the shotgun category. Including mixed events, the squad will have 28 starts at the Olympics, scheduled to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

The last occasion Indian shooters secured Olympic medals was at the 2012 London Games, where Vijay Kumar won silver and Gagan Narang earned bronze. This achievement followed Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold medal win at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Top 10 Best Nike Sports Shoes | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
India’s Elite VALORANT Teams Battle for $66,000 Prize Pool; Champions to Represent Nation at VCT Ascension Pacific

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The United States will take on England in the 49th match of the T20...
Cricket

AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia will face Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in the 48th match of...
Esports

India’s Elite VALORANT Teams Battle for $66,000 Prize Pool; Champions to Represent Nation at VCT Ascension Pacific

Saiman Das -
NODWIN Gaming, in partnership with Riot Games, is set to host the LAN playoffs of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers...
Cricket

IND vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: The T20 World Cup 2024 battle between India and Bangladesh will be Kaufman on...
Cricket

USA vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs West Indies ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
USA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: United States and West Indies will face other in the 46th match of T20...
News

Shaili Singh Shines with Silver, Eldhose Paul Earns Bronze at Slovakia World Athletics

Saiman Das -
Long jumper Shaili Singh secured a silver medal at the JBL Jump Fest, part of the World Athletics Continental...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019