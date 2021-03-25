IPL 2021: Delhi Capital’s Skipper Shreyas Iyer To Miss The ‘Entire’ Tournament

Delhi Capitals skipper and India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer ruled out from the entire season of IPL 2021 and India vs England series due to a shoulder injury. In the first ODI between India and England on Tuesday, Shreyas suffered shoulder dislocation while fielding in Pune. Iyer dived to save a run on Shardul Thakur’s bowling in the 8th over of England’s run chase. Immediately after the dive, he was seen in pain as he grabbed his shoulder.

He was then taken off the field by the team physio and sent for scans. It was later revealed that he had suffered a labrum tear on his left shoulder. Iyer couldn’t take part in the match which India won by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. And on Thursday, it was confirmed by the Delhi Capitals chairman that he will miss the entire season of IPL 2021 as well. Parth Jindal (Delhi Capitals chairman) tweeted- “absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper”. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 – stay strong captain – hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup. @DelhiCapitals @BCCI — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 25, 2021

IPL 2020 And Shreyas Iyer

It’s indeed a big blow for the team of Delhi Capitals and the management. It was Shreyas only under whose captaincy the team entered their maiden IPL final last year.

Iyer has been in great form in the preceding T20 series between India and England. Although, the batsman has been pushed down the order, yet, he scored one half-century and played a quickfire knock of 37 off 18 for his team.

IPL 2021 is about to kick-start from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Delhi Capitals’ first game is scheduled on the 10th of April against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

We hope for a sooner recovery for our champion. All the best to team Delhi Capitals and the management. Hope for the best.

