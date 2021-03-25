Friday, March 26, 2021

-- Advertisement --

Home News IPL 2021: Delhi Capital's Skipper Shreyas Iyer To Miss The ‘Entire’ Tournament

IPL 2021: Delhi Capital’s Skipper Shreyas Iyer To Miss The ‘Entire’ Tournament

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya Mishra
Image Source: timesnownews.com

Delhi Capitals skipper and India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer ruled out from the entire season of IPL 2021 and India vs England series due to a shoulder injury. In the first ODI between India and England on Tuesday, Shreyas suffered shoulder dislocation while fielding in Pune. Iyer dived to save a run on Shardul Thakur’s bowling in the 8th over of England’s run chase. Immediately after the dive, he was seen in pain as he grabbed his shoulder.

-- Advertisement --

Image Source: thequint.com

- Advertisement -

He was then taken off the field by the team physio and sent for scans. It was later revealed that he had suffered a labrum tear on his left shoulder. Iyer couldn’t take part in the match which India won by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. And on Thursday, it was confirmed by the Delhi Capitals chairman that he will miss the entire season of IPL 2021 as well. Parth Jindal (Delhi Capitals chairman) tweeted- “absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper”. He wished him a speedy recovery.

IPL 2020 And Shreyas Iyer

-- Advertisement --

It’s indeed a big blow for the team of Delhi Capitals and the management. It was Shreyas only under whose captaincy the team entered their maiden IPL final last year.

Iyer has been in great form in the preceding T20 series between India and England. Although, the batsman has been pushed down the order, yet, he scored one half-century and played a quickfire knock of 37 off 18 for his team.

IPL 2021 is about to kick-start from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Delhi Capitals’ first game is scheduled on the 10th of April against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

We hope for a sooner recovery for our champion. All the best to team Delhi Capitals and the management. Hope for the best.

[For latest updates and stories in Indian, sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-
KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
Previous articleGolden Win For Aishwary And Chinky At ISSF World Cup 2021: 19 Medals for India
Next articleISSF WC 2021: Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat Won Team Gold In 25 M Pistol Event

RELATED ARTICLES

IPL - Indian Premiere League 2021

Orange Cap in IPL | List Of Orange Cap Winners From 2008-2020

Aditya Mishra -
orange cap in ipl t20 tournament winners list: complete list and details of winners in all ipl seasons from 2008 to 2020. ipl 2020 orange cap
Read more
IPL - Indian Premiere League 2021

IPL 2021 Teams | Full Details Of 8 Teams In IPL 2021

Aditya Mishra -
The 14th season of the Indian Premier League or the IPL 2021, is all set to kick-start from the 9th of April. Previously, the...
Read more
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Players List | Players List Of All 8 IPL Teams

Aditya Mishra -
ipl 2021 players list. Tournament venue and date. Full details of 8 teams and its players retained and released by franchises.
Read more
IPL - Indian Premiere League 2021

IPL Schedule 2021: When And Where? Everything You Need To Know

Aditya Mishra -
The blockbuster cricket tournament- IPL is back to India nearly after 2 years. Last year IPL was organized at U.A.E due the coronavirus outbreak. IPL...
Read more
Top Picks

Kagiso Rabada – Best T20 bowler as quoted by Ricky Ponting

Trishna Bose -
Kagiso Rabada is the current purple cap holder in IPL 2020. Ricky ponting considers him the best T20 bowler. And he is not wrong, here is a proof of his temperament.
Read more
Indian Premier League 2020

Indian Premier League 2020 OR Indian Portly League – To be Honest  

Trishna Bose -
Indian Premier League 2020 is a welcome oasis of ‘cricketainment’ T20 style. And the fact that it is happening, is a miracle in itself. One can only marvel at the organisers for having got it under way in these not so normal times.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
IPL 2021 players list

IPL 2021 Players List | Players List Of All 8 IPL...

IPL 2021
Shreyas Iyer KreedOn

Shreyas Iyer Records Highest-ever T20 Score for an Indian Batsman

Cricket
Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 teams, KreedOn

Delhi Capitals Team: All You Need To Know About The Daredevils...

IPL - Indian Premier League 2019
SI Biography

Shreyas Iyer Biography, Age, Stats, Records, Family, IPL

Biographies