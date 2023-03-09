Shotgun World Cup: India’s Mairaj Khan & Ganemat Sekhon Came 5th in Skeet Mixed Team Event

- Advertisement -

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon in the Indian skeet mixed team finished 5th at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. In the 32-strong qualification field, the Indian pair shot 143 out of 150 to miss the cut for the medal round matches by one point.

The American pair of Vincent Hancock and Kimberly Rhode bagged gold, after they defeated French duo of Eric Delaunay and Lucie Anastassiou 6-0 in the finals. They also finished first in the qualification round with a score of 148. To make the bronze play-off, Chilean pair, Hector Andres Flores Barahona and Francisca Crovetto Chadid shot 144 to edge out the Indians by one point. However, the Chilean pair lost to their Italian rivals Luigi Lodde and Diana Bacosi in the bronze medal match.

India’s stint in skeet is coming to an end at this stage of the World Cup. Trap shooters begin their competitions on Friday. India is yet to open its medal account in the Shotgun World Championships.

