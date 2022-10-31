“India ne marwa diya humein,” Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment on India’s defeat against South Africa | KreedOn Banter

Monday, October 31, 2022
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
“India ne marwa diya humein,” Shoaib Akhtar on India’s defeat against South Africa
Image Source: YouTube
Pakistan legendary cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment at India’s defeat against South Africa on Sunday. Shoaib Akhtar said in his latest YouTube video, “India ne marwa diya humein (India has killed our chances).”

Shoaib Akhtar released a video on YouTube, talking about the match between India and South Africa played on Sunday in Perth.

Shoaib Akhtar expressing disappointment on his YouTube channel and said,

“Humne khair khud ko apne aap ko marwa diya tha (Although we ourselves had killed our chances). India ka koi kusoor nahi hai, humne khela hi itna bura hai (Not India’s fault though, Pakistan played so badly). We had left this thing to others. I was wishing and hoping that India would come strong and hard. This shows that when you are against a quality bowling attack, the condition of the subcontinent teams come out in the open,” 

Veteran cricketer added,

“Playing over these pitches isn’t easy and India left us very disappointed. Had their batters been a bit more patient, then 150 would have been a winning total. But South Africa used their experienced players very well. Miller the killer, bringing all his experience along with Markram, he was fantastic. Lungi Ngidi did wonders; not much pace but he got wickets with short balls and seam as well,”

Shoaib Akhtar concluded in his video,

“But from now onwards, Pakistan’s chances are very limited. I had said earlier that South Africa is out there to beat India and Pakistan at the same time. But I was wishing that somehow India should come out victorious and we get a chance. But ab to ye lag raha hai South Africa humein bhi phenti lagane ko tayyar hoga (But now it seems that South Africa is ready to thrash us as well). India was exposed against the South African fast bowling but they aren’t out of the contest because they have some easy games to come. But Pakistan is yet to face South Africa which looks impossible. Let’s see what happens. But I’m still backing my team and I wish they come out of the situation,”

Akhtar also praised the South African team and said that they were one of the most deserving teams to win the World Cup as well as New Zealand. He also mentioned that the Indian team was exposed in front of South Africa’s lethal pace attack.

Can Pakistan qualify for the World Cup Semi Finals - KreedOnRead more | End of the Road? Can Pakistan qualify for the World Cup Semi Finals?

