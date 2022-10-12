Double XL: Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make his Bollywood debut with Huma Qureshi & Sonakshi Sinha | #ShikharDhawan #DoubleXL – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the film ‘ Double XL’. Recently, Huma Qureshi shared stills from her upcoming film, ‘Double XL’, in which she’s seen dancing and laughing with Shikhar Dhawan.

Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to share the first stills with the cricketer and wrote in the caption, “Cat is out of the bag …. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial,” The netizens are in awe after witnessing Dhawan in the black suit studded with a bow, in a dancing posture with the actress and flooded the post with comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

-- Advertisement --

The film is directed by Satram Ramani and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi as two plus-sized women, spreading body positivity and fighting societal stereotypes. The film will hit theaters on November 4 this year.

Shikhar Dhawan, sharing his views on the movie, said,

“As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favorite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --