Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNewsDouble XL: Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make his Bollywood debut with...

Double XL: Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make his Bollywood debut with Huma Qureshi & Sonakshi Sinha | #ShikharDhawan #DoubleXL – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Double XL: Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make his Bollywood debut- KreedOn
Image Source- Instagram
- Advertisement -

Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the film ‘ Double XL’. Recently, Huma Qureshi shared stills from her upcoming film, ‘Double XL’, in which she’s seen dancing and laughing with Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan and Huma Qureshi
Image Source: Instagram

Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to share the first stills with the cricketer and wrote in the caption, Cat is out of the bag …. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial,” The netizens are in awe after witnessing Dhawan in the black suit studded with a bow, in a dancing posture with the actress and flooded the post with comments.

-- Advertisement --

The film is directed by Satram Ramani and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi as two plus-sized women, spreading body positivity and fighting societal stereotypes. The film will hit theaters on November 4 this year.

Shikhar Dhawan, sharing his views on the movie, said,

“As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favorite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

-- Advertisement --
CoverAlso Read | Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeand WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra’: Shikhar Dhawan & teammates dance on Daler Mehndi’s song post ODI series win | #shikhardhawan #IndvsSA – KreedOn Banter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Sachin Tendulkar sunset pictures- KreedOn

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Amusing Pictures with Sunset | #SachinTendulkar #MSDhoni –...

News
KreedOn Banter

KreedOn Banter | Suryakumar Yadav showed Sanju Samson’s picture to fans...

News
NFT on sports drama 83

NFT on sports drama 83 sold out for Ten lakh within...

News
T20 World Cup 2022 - KreedOn

Which Team Will Lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022...

Cricket