Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNews‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra’: Shikhar Dhawan & teammates dance on Daler...

‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra’: Shikhar Dhawan & teammates dance on Daler Mehndi’s song post ODI series win | #shikhardhawan #IndvsSA – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Shikhar Dhawan dance- KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram
- Advertisement -

Captain Shikhar Dhawan shares an amusing reel of dancing with his teammates in the dressing room after the 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa on Tuesday. Dhawan took to Instagram to share their joy of victory by sharing a reel of them dancing on Daler Mehndi’s song, ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’.

The cricketer writes in the caption of the reel, “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra.” Team India defeated the team South Africa by 7 wickets in the final ODI match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, stand-in head coach VVS Laxman shares a behind-the-scenes video of the reel on Twitter. In the video clip, captain Dhawan is seen teaching the other players the steps for the reel while singing it out. VVS Laxman tweets with the video, “Shikhar Dhawan leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well. Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra #INDvSA.” 

-- Advertisement --

Indian cricket Coaches- KreedOnRead More | Meet the Indian Cricket Coaching Staff: The Heroes Behind The Scenes

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleBWF World Rankings: Lakshya Sen Clinched His Career-Best 8th Position in Men’s Singles

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Women’s T20 World Cup Fixture- KreedOn

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule | Fixtures | Venues...

Cricket
HRX Kreedon

Top 28 best sportswear brands in India you need to check...

Sports 2.0
ind vs sa 2nd t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022...

Cricket Predictions
India Squad for T20 World Cup- KreedOn

India Squad for T20 WC 2022 Announced: Big Name Returns! Mohd....

Cricket