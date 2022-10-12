‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra’: Shikhar Dhawan & teammates dance on Daler Mehndi’s song post ODI series win | #shikhardhawan #IndvsSA – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Captain Shikhar Dhawan shares an amusing reel of dancing with his teammates in the dressing room after the 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa on Tuesday. Dhawan took to Instagram to share their joy of victory by sharing a reel of them dancing on Daler Mehndi’s song, ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’.

The cricketer writes in the caption of the reel, “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra.” Team India defeated the team South Africa by 7 wickets in the final ODI match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Meanwhile, stand-in head coach VVS Laxman shares a behind-the-scenes video of the reel on Twitter. In the video clip, captain Dhawan is seen teaching the other players the steps for the reel while singing it out. VVS Laxman tweets with the video, “Shikhar Dhawan leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well. Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra #INDvSA.”

. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022

