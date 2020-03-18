COVID-19: Shikhar Dhawan finds unique way to stay fit [Watch Video]

At a time when people are being told to confine themselves to their houses amid the growing COVID-19 terror, India Cricket Team batsman Shikhar Dhawan has found a unique way to stay fit. In a video that he shared on Instagram, he is seen doing pull-ups using a resistance band tied to a tree.

He shared the video with a caption saying, “There is always an opportunity to do something productive and be safe at the same time. Feels great to be in nature right now and enjoying my workout as well. Stay strong everyone”

Dhawan was all set to make a return into the ODI squad for the South Africa series after missing out on the New Zealand tour due to injury. He last played against Australia in the ODI series but did not bat as his injury surfaced in the first innings.

However, his return will now be postponed to whenever the conditions seem to improve and people can start gathering in large crowds.

COVID-19 has spread fast around the world. There are about more than 150 positive cases in India and we are entering a crucial phase called the containment period. During this time it is necessary to follow the advice of the WHO and other local government bodies and be cooperative.

It is a truly testing time for humanity right now as the world goes through this pandemic. Personal hygiene is a big part of sports. If you are staying active and healthy, ensure that you are well-nourished and are eating all essential foods that will boost your immunity.

Be sure to stay hydrated and consume hot liquids to avoid the virus. Allow plenty of sunlight to enter your surroundings, which will also help you get some vitamin C.

Ensure that you are cleaning your hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based hand rub from time to time and spend an extra 10 seconds while washing your hands