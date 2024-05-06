Shashank Singh Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Girl Friend – All Details

- Advertisement -

Shashank Singh is a young Indian cricketer who is carving his path in the domestic circuit. He is son of IPS officer Shailesh Singh.

A prolific batter, a handy off break bowler and an excellent fielder; all of these make Shashank one of the most valuable cricketers out there. This biography explores the known aspects of Shashank’s cricketing journey so far.

Shashank Singh Biography

Personal Information Full Name Shashank Singh Famous Name S Singh Date of Birth 21 November 1991 Shashank Singh age 32 years Birthplace Bhilai, Chhattisgarh Playing Role Batter Allrounder Batting Style Right hand Bat Bowling Style Right-arm medium

Right-arm offbreak Batting Position – Physical Stats & More Shashank Singh Heights (approx.) In meters – 1.80 mm

In feet – 5’11” feet Eye Colour black Hair Colour black

Who is Shashank Singh?

He is a batting allrounder player who plays cricket as a right-handed batsman, And he is known for his long-hitting batting, and also, he bowls with Right-arm Medium, Right-arm Offbreak. Shashank is one of those rare gems that one rarely comes across. A player who has the unique ability to adapt to the game and deliever as and when required, he has proven time and again that with his arsenal of skills, he can prove to be a valuable asset for any team that he plays for. During the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shashank achieved a rare feat by scoring a century (150+ runs) and taking five wickets in the same match against Manipur. This highlights his all-round capabilities.

Early Life & Family

Shashank was born on 21 November 1991 in Danapur, Bihar. He, however, later shifted to Chhattisgarh and plays for the same state in the domestic circuit.

His family comprises of himself, his mother Sunita Singh who works at Reliance Infocom, and his father Shailesh Singh (IPS). He also has an elder sister named Shruti Singh who works in ONGC. His family moved to Mumbai in 2008.

Cricketing Career

First Class Debut

On December 9, 2019, he made his debut and played his first-class cricket match as a member of the Chhattisgarh team against the Odisha team. Shashank Singh has had the opportunity to participate in 21 first-class cricket matches thus far, and in those games, he has amassed 858 runs at an average above 31.77, which includes six half-centuries and one century. and has additionally claimed 12 wickets via bowling.

List A Debut

On December 10, 2015, Shashank Singh made his List A cricket debut while playing for the Mumbai team. He later joined the Chhattisgarh team and left the Mumbai domestic team, and he currently plays domestic cricket for the Chhattisgarh state team. Additionally, he has played 30 games of List A cricket so far, scoring 986 runs at an average of 41.08 in those games.

T20 Debut

Shashank Singh made his T20 domestic cricket debut on April 1, 2015, against the Odisha team. With a strike rate of more than 143.7, he has amassed 1039 runs in 66 T20 matches.

IPL Career of Shashank Singh

In February 2017, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils team for the 2017 Indian Premier League for 10 lakhs. In December 2018, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League. Next up, in February 2022, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament. And finally, In December 2023, Shashank Singh was bought by the Punjab Kings team for the 2024 Indian Premier League for 20 lakhs. This is when he finally got the opportunity to showcase his talents and showcase, he did. From the word go, he has displayed immense potential, and his brilliant knocks are a testament to that. His bewildering knock of 61 from just 29 balls in a match against Gujarat Titans played a pivotal role in Punjab’s victory.

Stats of Shashank Singh

Batting

Format Matches Innings Runs HS Avg SR 100/50 First Class 21 29 858 122 31.77 57.12 1/6 List A 30 27 986 154 41.08 103.55 2/3 T20 66 55 1039 68* 25.34 143.7 0/7

Bowling

Format Matches Wickets Avg Economy Best First Class 21 12 54.83 3.36 2/37 List A 30 33 28.06 5.72 5/20 T20 66 15 28.93 8.18 3/4

Unknown Facts About Shashank Singh

Shashank started playing cricket at the age of 8 and continued to get coaching in Madhya Pradesh till the age of 17.

He was selected for IPL in the year 2018 but he played his first IPL debut match in the year 2022.

in the year 2018 but he played his first IPL debut match in the year 2022. He started his domestic cricket career with the Mumbai team but later when he did not get much chance to play, he joined Chhattisgarh domestic cricket.

To stay fit, he takes inspiration from Virat Kohli.

Girl Friend/Wife of Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh is currently unmarried and there is no update available about his Girl Friend. He is currently focusing on his career.

Net Worth of Shashank Singh

As per kheltalk, the net worth of Shashank Singh is estimated to be around 1.69 Crore. Majority of his income comes from playing domestic cricket and IPL.

Social Media of Shashank Singh

The Road Forward: Challenges and Opportunities

As Shanhank Singh’s career prgoressses, he will face numerous hurdles and obstacles. However, at the same time, he will also come across numerous opportunities, which if properly utilized, will propel him to unprecedented heights.

IPL Debut: With his recent performances with Punjab Kings, Shashank Singh might attract the attention of IPL franchises during the upcoming auctions. An IPL stint could significantly boost his career.

With his recent performances with Punjab Kings, Shashank Singh might attract the attention of IPL franchises during the upcoming auctions. An IPL stint could significantly boost his career. National Recognition: Consistent domestic performances and all-round contributions could pave the way for selection in national A teams or even the Indian national team in the future. However, he must also ensure that he maintain’s his forma and consistency and continues to improve.

Maintaining Consistency: Delivering consistent performances across domestic tournaments remains critical to attract the attention of national selectors.

Delivering consistent performances across domestic tournaments remains critical to attract the attention of national selectors. Technical Refinement: Regularly refining his batting and bowling techniques will be essential for success at the highest level.

A Promising Future

Shashank Singh’s cricketing journey exemplifies the unwavering spirit of aspiring Indian cricketers. While challenges lie ahead, his recent achievements and all-rounder potential offer a glimpse of a promising future. With sustained focus and dedication, Shashank Singh has the ability to become a prominent figure in the ever-evolving cricketing landscape of India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)