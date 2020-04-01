Shane Warne picks India’s Greatest XI, misses this legendary batsman

Highlights

Shane Warne named Sourav Ganguly as the captain of India's Greatest XI he played against.



However, the legendary spinner missed the name of VVS Laxman who had a great record against Australia.



Former Australian spinning legend Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the captain of his greatest India XI on Wednesday. The biggest absentee from his selection was VVS Laxman, a cricketer who had a flawless record against the Australians.

The 50-year-old chose his greatest Indian XI in an Instagram Live session. It is important to note that the former cricketer picked only those players that he played against in his illustrious career.

Speaking about Test records, VVS Laxman was the most successful Indian against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary batsman scored 2434 runs against the Kangaroos at an impressive 49.67 and a high-score of 281. This was against a side that was at the peak of capabilities that won three consecutive World Cups.

He was also the architect of the famous Test victory at Eden Gardens in the second Test of the 2001 Australia tour of India. VVS had hit 281 to help the hosts to win from a follow-on, only the third side in the history to achieve the feat.

For the opening positions of his side, Warne elected Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu. He gave clarification for the selection of Sidhu in his side as well.

“I had to pick Navjot Singh Sidhu because he was the best player against spin I have ever played against, all the other spinners I have played with, they have also told me that Siddhu was brilliant against them,” Warne told on Instagram.

Warne’s greatest Indian XI

Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly (c), Kapil Dev, Mohammed Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Nayan Mongia, Javagal Srinath.

The spinner also clarified later that the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni would have easily made it to his side. However, since they didn’t play a single Test against Warne, he had to let go of the duo.

“Dravid became a friend over the years, I got to know him during a stint with Rajasthan Royals, he made plenty of hundreds against us,” he added.

“I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side, that is why VVS Laxman missed out,” he added.

When it comes to the longest format of the game, Warne had a mixed record against India. From 24 innings, he could manage to pick 43 wickets at an average of 45.79.

In ODIs against the Men in Blue, Warne scalped 15 wickets from 18 games at an average of 56.25.