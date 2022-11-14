Shami gave sharp reply to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet after Pakistan lost in the finals #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

Monday, November 14, 2022
Shami gave sharp reply to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan lost in the finals #T20WC

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Shami gave sharp reply to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet after Pakistan’s loss in finals | KreedOn Banter
Image Source- Hindustan Times
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami gave a sharp reply to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet after Pakistan’s loss against England in the finals on Sunday. Shoaib tweeted a heartbroken emoji after the Pakistani team lost against England in the finals. Replying to his tweet, Shami tweeted, “Sorry brother. It’s called karma,” followed by heartbroken emojis.

Further, Shoaib Akhtar responded back to Shami’s ‘karma tweet’ with another tweet with a picture, quoting Harsh Bhogle’s laudatory tweet for the Pakistani team. “And this what you call a sensible tweet,” captioned Shoaib Akhtar.

Pakistan team had qualified for the finals after beating New Zealand, and England cruised to the finals by defeating the Men in Blue. However, England landed victorious to lift the T20 World Cup trophy in the 2022 edition.

England skipper, Buttler, during the post-match presentation, said,

“To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It’s been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, at the post-match presentation ceremony, added,

“Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt at home here, and got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support. Yes, we lost the first two games but how we came in the last four games was incredible. I told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short, and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen’s injury put us off, but that is part of the game.”

Pakistani fans wanted to witness history repeating itself by winning the finals at the same venue after 1992 but failed, as the team registered a low score of 137. England once again clinched the victory without even playing all the overs.

Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleTop 10 Best Kickboxers in the World | The Masters of Ancient Combat Sport
Next articleChhote Lal Yadav dreams of producing more Mary Kom

