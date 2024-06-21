Friday, June 21, 2024
Shaili Singh Shines with Silver, Eldhose Paul Earns Bronze at Slovakia World Athletics

Shaili Singh Shines with Silver, Eldhose Paul Earns Bronze at Slovakia World Athletics | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportstar
By Saiman Das
Updated:
Long jumper Shaili Singh secured a silver medal at the JBL Jump Fest, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze level), held in Kosice, Slovakia, on Thursday. The 20-year-old achieved her best jump of 6.43m in the fifth round, placing second among six competitors. Bulgaria’s Plamena Mitkova claimed the gold medal with a new meeting record of 6.70m.

In the men’s triple jump, Eldhose Paul won a bronze medal, while Praveen Chithravel finished sixth among the participants. Commonwealth Games gold medalist Eldhose achieved a distance of 16.45m, securing third place, whereas Praveen’s best jump of 15.87m placed him last. Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez took the gold with a jump of 16.88m.

All three Indian athletes will compete in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula from June 27 to 30, aiming to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

