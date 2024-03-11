Table of Contents
Shahrukh Khan, a name synonymous with power-hitting and audacious batting, has carved a distinct path in the Indian cricketing landscape. And much like his namesake, the Bollywood megastar, this Shahrukh Khan’s journey is one of grit, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence on the field.
Shahrukh Khan Biography
|Personal information
|Full name
|Masood Shahrukh Khan
|Born
|27 May 1995 (age 28)
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Height
|1.91 m (6 ft 3 in)
|Batting
|Right-handed
|Bowling
|Right-arm off break
|Role
|All-rounder
|Domestic team information
|Years
|Team
|2014–
|Tamil Nadu
|2021–2023
|Punjab Kings
|2024-Present
|Gujarat Titans
Born on May 27th, 1995, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Shahrukh’s cricketing spark ignited during his childhood. Local grounds became his training grounds, and his passion for the sport blossomed under the guidance of local coaches. He steadily progressed through the Tamil Nadu cricketing ecosystem, showcasing his talent as a right-handed batsman and off breakie with a penchant for big-hitting.Click Here To Continue Reading
Cricketer Shahrukh Khan’s Family
Khan’s father, Masood Khan is a former club cricketer who played in the second division league of Chennai. His mother, Lubina Khan is a boutique owner. Moreover, he also has a brother named Akram Khan, who plays cricket in the fourth division.
Debut & Domestic Cricket Career Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan made his List A debut on 27 February 2014, for Tamil Nadu in the 2013–14 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on 6 December 2018.
Khan was part of the Tamil Nadu side that went unbeaten all season on their way to winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021.
First Class and List A cricket Debut
In 2011-12, Shahrukh was signed up by UFCC in the first division league, and in 2012-13 season, he played for Indian bank. He made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu on 27th February 2014 for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. And on 6 December 2018, he made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy.
The Rise of the “Match Finisher”
Shahrukh Khan’s ability to score quickly in crucial situations earned him the nickname “match finisher.” His aggressive batting style, coupled with his ability to clear the boundaries with ease, made him a valuable asset in the lower middle order. Whether it was building partnerships or accelerating the scoring rate in the death overs, Khan proved his mettle in various domestic tournaments.
What added more worth to his inclusion in the team was his ability to chip in with his off break. An all-rounder of the truest sense, Shahrukh can indeed be referred to as the complete package.
He has made a name for himself as a finisher in the domestic circuit, bashing bowlers for fun. What’s more is that Shahrukh credits the role of Dinesh Karthik in molding him as a finisher and improving his application towards the game.
Playing Style and Future Prospects
Shahrukh Khan’s batting style is characterized by aggression and a fearless approach. He possesses a wide array of strokes, including powerful drives, innovative scoops, and audacious sixes. His ability to adapt his game to different formats makes him a valuable asset in the modern era of cricket, where versatility is highly valued.
His journey from an aspiring youngster to a national cricketer serves as an inspiration to aspiring players across the country. As he continues to gain experience and refine his skills, the cricketing world eagerly awaits his future contributions to the Indian team.
Cricketer Shahrukh Khan’s Stats
Batting
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100/50
|First Class
|11
|18
|592
|194
|39.46
|69.72
|1/4
|List A
|47
|32
|902
|79
|37.58
|120.26
|0/5
|T20
|83
|70
|928
|47
|18.93
|133.52
|0/0
Bowling
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Avg
|Economy
|Best
|First Class
|11
|6
|3
|40.3
|3.47
|3/36
|List A
|47
|9
|3
|40.6
|6
|1/1
|T20
|83
|7
|3
|47.3
|8.19
|1/9
Shahrukh Khan ‘s IPL Career
Initially, Shahrukh could not impress much as he was not picked up by any of the teams during the 2020 auctions. He tried out for the Mumbai Indians, but due to an injured finger, he could not perform. However, since then, Shahrukh has indeed made his name in the IPL circuit. He has emerged as one of those finds from the domestic circuit who has the potential to make it big. He made his IPL debut in 2021 after Punjab Kings picked him up for a hefty sum of 5.25 crore. In the following edition, he was picked up by the same team for 9 crores, and for 2023, he was retained by Punjab Kings.
In the 2024 edition of the auction, he was bought by Gujarat Titans for 7.4 crore, making him the 9th most valuable player in the auction.
Interesting Facts about Shahrukh Khan
- He was named after the famous Bollywood megastar as his mother’s cousins were huge fans of the star.
- He apparently became passionate for the game at the age of 11, before which he was a passionate swimmer.
- His maiden IPL cap was handed over to him by Chris Gayle.
- He often shares his workout pictures on his social media.
- He did his schooling from St. Bede’s school, which has produced cricketers like Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin and K Srikkanth.
- In his leisure time, he loves listening to music, travelling and swimming.
- He plays with the jersey number 35 in the IPL.
Girlfriend of Shahrukh Khan
No information is available about the dating life of Shahrukh Khan.
Net Worth of Shahrukh Khan
As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $5million.
Social Media of Shahrukh Khan
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Shahrukh Khan is an Indian crickеtеr known for his all-round skills, rеprеsеnting Tamil Nadu in domеstic crickеt. Hе is a right-handеd batsman and off-spin bowlеr. Khan has prеviously bееn a part of thе Punjab Kings in thе Indian Prеmiеr Lеaguе (IPL) bеtwееn 2021 and 2023.
in IPL 2024, Shahrukh Khan will play for Gujarat Titans.
He was named after the famous Bollywood megastar as his mother’s cousins were huge fans of the star.
Khan’s List A dеbut for Tamil Nadu was in thе 2013–14 Vijay Hazarе Trophy on 27 Fеbruary 2014. Hе madе his first-class dеbut for Tamil Nadu in thе 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on 6 Dеcеmbеr 2018.